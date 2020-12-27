squawkbox@albanyherald.com
There aren’t but two groups plugging for private health insurance: those who work for the industry and those who have never had to pay for it. And our elected reps manage to fall into both groups; they’ve never had to pay outrageous premiums that can increase 1,000% over a few years, and they are bought off by the industry.
Then: A student fails a subject and the parents blame him. Now: A student fails a subject and the parents blame the teacher.
There will never be enough free money to turn around our locked-down economy. The only solution is to open up and let people go back to work.
So the Supreme Court has refused to do its duty, which is to defend the Constitution. Well, they have not stepped up to their duties. Are they going to be worth anything in the future?
Dear Senators Loeffler and Perdue: As true believers who have worshipped at the feet of the Donald for over a year, do you have any favors to call in to keep the working people of Georgia from going over the edge of the economic cliff when he does not sign the bill to save them?
It’s almost sacrilegious to use “Silent Night” in a political ad to spew hatred and lies.
I can’t wait until this election is over. They are using uneducated people for spokesmen that have no clue with what they are saying. Folks don’t care about how radical or how dumb a candidate is today. Unbelievable how you folks have lowered the bar.
The money being spent on this Senatorial runoff in Georgia is a shame. It could have been used to do good.
Fletcher, I’m sure there’s a circle of hell preserved specifically for the crooked media.
It appears that the more the Democrats get control, the more we find out that they support lawlessness and turn murderers loose from prison. Maybe we need to go back to the Old West days, strap a .45 on your hip or carry a carbine with you.
We do not want folks from New York and California telling us Georgians what to do. They have messes in their own states they cannot clean up.
Just get off social media and grow up.
Why do people who have not been unemployed need a stimulus check? The money should go to people who lost their job or to businesses going under because of the lockdown.
Kelly Loeffler’s Christmas day ads on TV were certainly in better taste than Ossoff’s or Warnock’s.
Nancy Pelosi kept putting off the second stimulus bill for the American people in need until after the election so it would make Trump look weak. She and her Democrats care only for power and not for us.
Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Birmingham had their trailer stolen. It has four rectangular whole-hog pits down the left-hand side, making it distinctive. Just in case someone in this area has seen it, report it to the police.
Perdue’s ads intentionally repeat lie after lie. Loeffler’s ads intentionally lie about Warnock’s sermons. They lied about COVID-19, called it fake, not serious, all while they made money off citizens needing PPE and support that their leadership denied. These Republicans are lying con-artists who want us to support them in a Congress but will not support the American people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.