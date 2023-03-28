squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Six percent real estate commissions are a major factor in rising housing costs. Why not reasonable flat fees?
We appreciate our Code Enforcement officials, but a lot gets ignored these days. Rather than wait for 311 calls, they need to proactively crack down on broken-down cars on residential lawns, and the cheap signs. These are all against code and are bad for our city. Plus, the city can use the citation revenue.
My going away song: “This Nearly Was Mine.”
Crime rises along with commissioners’ pay and revenue from faulty speed cameras
The GOP cult leader has given hundreds of speeches encouraging violence. His fake Christians should be ashamed of themselves.
DeSantis and the Republicans that are running on a 1950s social issues campaign won’t win in 2024.
President George W. Bush made two major mistakes as president. He invaded Iraq and allowed the ban on the sale of military-style weapons to lapse. Sleep well “W,” NRA, gun manufactures and Congress because these mass-shooting deaths are on you.
Wifey told me early on she was a coal miner’s daughter ... I thought she said, “GOLD miner’s daughter.” Yikes.
Let’s see, squawker, this man is a Yom Kippur war veteran, has a BS and MS from MIT, has been the Minister of Science and Technology, of Finance, of Foreign Affairs, of Housing and is currently back as Israeli Prime Minster Netanyahu. I wish Biden and Trump had half those qualifications between them.
Nothing much more nauseating than a bunch of convicted insurrectionists singing “The Star Spangled Banner” while the lead traitor repeats The Pledge of Allegiance.
I love it when the Dumicrats get so concerned for Republicans that they start giving their helpful advice.
I’m sorry, but the Nashville school shooter was a mentally ill male who dressed up like a woman. Reaffirming crazy doesn’t help anyone. Get these people real help and quit telling them their mental illness is OK.
Threatening the feckless commissioners by voting them out? What a joke — and they know it. Come up with another one.
I’d rather have recreational excellence in Lee County, anyway. Can we re-open the golf course now?
Mexico’s leader is another weak leader like President Biden. He doesn’t know how to stop the killings, so he blames the manufacturers. That is BS and he knows it. But he knows there are a--holes that will believe him. That’s how we ended up with President Biden.
If practice makes perfect, how come waking up in the morning never gets any easier?
My funeral song: “And When I Die” by Blood, Sweat & Tears.
Trumpsters are mad at Biden’s proposed student loan forgiveness program for one reason. The program doesn’t cover their GEDs.
We need more guns! We need to arm all elementary school students! Just let one little mass shooting happen, and liberal politicians want to take away our weapons! Guns don’t kill, people do! If there were just more guns, guns, guns, guns, guns ... what a wonderful world it would be. Love, NRA
This Soros-backed newspaper has always been unkind to our great leader.
My funeral song: “Johnny Reb” by Johnny Horton.
