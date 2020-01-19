On 16 January, 29 years ago, Operation Desert Storm began. MCLB-Albany was the point of the spear.
I look at the legacy that Martin Luther King Jr. left and at the sorry condition of so many in our community, so many who are looking for handouts and ways to beat the system, and I can’t help but feel that the civil rights leader would be ashamed of the people who have regressed despite the progress he helped generate.
While we (the Winterwood Subdivision) respect and agree that substance abuse treatment is an important factor in southwest Georgia, we do not agree that such facilities be operated in or near family neighborhoods. We believe that everything has a proper location in a city. Treatment facilities with significant occupancy should be away from residential communities to preserve the privacy, safety and quality of life of those families. It also seems reasonable to believe that a remote location would be better for the recovering patient.
Carden Summers, a candidate for the District 13 runoff state Senate seat, wants tax programs for the elderly that alleviate their property taxes. He will get my vote.
Who made it OK to criticize people for being educated? I refer to the squawker who called someone from a previous squawk a “highly educated idiot.” And why do some squawkers now think calling people names is a clever way to argue a point? Any adult who criticizes someone who tries to better himself or herself through education or who engages in name-calling that is worthy of middle school has no credibility with me.
OK, college football is over, the NFL is down to its final four, and winter is about halfway done. Let’s get the guys on the diamond again and start baseball season. Put me in coach, I’m ready to play.
Now the DA finally gets it. Make it too expensive for a felon to be caught with a gun. That is the only way you are going to reduce the number of gun crimes. People must truly fear the consequences of their actions if they are to consider not doing them.
Pretty soon the city of Albany will have more hotels than divorced women.
I find it sad that so many news outlets — especially the so-called electronic media, who have access to immediate news reporting — report so many rumors as fact and then don’t admit that their stories were inaccurate. That, folks, ain’t journalism.
Loved the new seltzers at Pretoria Fields Brewery. Dr. Morgan and his troops really know how to do things the right way. We’re fortunate to have them in Albany.
Was Joe Biden using Air Force Two to ferry Hunter around the world and line the Biden pockets?
Please! please! I beg you news media, enough about Harry and Meghan.
Apparently I struck a nerve by pointing out the lack of education attained by Republicans. One “genius” responded with the all-powerful, Pee Wee Herman (I know you are, but what am I) defense by saying, “There are more ill-educated Democrats than Republicans. If you weren’t such a highly educated idiot, you’d know that.” The (lack of) intelligence in that response proves my point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.