I know Dave Krantz, and he is a very good man. The story in Sunday’s Albany Herald is so spot on, one of the best things I’ve read in the newspaper in quite some time.
It’s wrong for a city commissioner to be the pitchman for an out-of-town ambulance chaser when there are many local lawyers who go on mission trips to Central America and other places every year without notice by the press or an elected commissioner. When Nugent digs sewers and wells in these areas, let us know.
Kudos to the squawker who would like to see the salaries of the executives who operate the nonprofits that we support in our community.
Let us be very careful in talking negative about our police department. They are working behind the scenes, getting things done. Just because we don’t hear them talking about what has happened, they are working diligently to solve the cases. Many thanks to the Albany Police Department for all they do.
Kudos to Mr. Ken Nugent. People can say what they want, but you don’t just talk. You deliver. There are those in the Albany community who appreciate you.
Couldn’t the squawker buy his bottle of wine on Saturday? I imagine it would taste the same.
Woodstock ‘69 ... five days of mind-numbing, auditory-destroying, incoherent noise and hedonistic debauchery. And now every burned-out hippie on the planet wants to enshrine it as a holy place for their hippie religion.
We can’t “love” this problem away. Generations of children born outside a family unit have led to the culture we are seeing today. Leaders, stand up and call a spade a spade and condemn the lack of morality.
Way to go Dave and Mike Krantz. You two guys are among my new heroes. I want to be like Dave one day ... I’m only 70 though. I still have a few more years to go.
Are you as tired as I am of the TV commercials trying to gain social acceptance of what once would have been considered divergent lifestyles? The brainwashing of our children continues.
I don’t send many squawks and when I do they’re not overly long. Regardless of length, you choose to leave off some of my sentences so this time I’ll do you a favor and save ...
Albany is going to have its hands full trying to get crime under control. The youth today are being raised in the streets. They have no positive male role models in the homes and the mothers are just kids themselves. The gang members know this and are promising these kids the moon to get them to do their dirty work.
No amount of meetings to spread love instead of violence will benefit anyone until the gang activity is stopped. Albany has known gangs are alive and present for several years. Nothing has been accomplished in curtailing this problem. Enough talking, action is needed.
Yes, James Pratt, run for mayor. Yours is a voice of reason among a bunch of self-involved talkers who are saying nothing.
Careful, B.J. When word gets out about how you’re doing good things for others, the people in Albany will turn on you. It helps them feel better about how they never do anything except for selfish reasons.