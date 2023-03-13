squawkbox@albanyherald.com
As a former participant in the Albany Citizens Academy and after a ride-along, for all of the multitude of tasks the police have to deal with in a eight-hour shift, they truly are underpaid.
It amazes me how some people — obviously, a lot of people in this forum among them — get up every morning looking for something to gripe about. Look around you; are you better off than a lot of people, have sufficient food and clothing? Then quit griping and let a little sunshine into your life.
Finley and I enjoyed the Albany Herald Expo. Sorry I could not afford a Flint Ag & Turf riding mower right now. We did enjoy our Kona ice, though.
200,000 lives lost to tobacco helps to feed millions of dollars into the medical economy and takes 200,000 people off the Social Security benefits roster. Burley tobacco is still king.
It seems many in AA today have completely forgotten the long-proven 11th and 12th traditions of AA. “Names, pictures as AA members ought not to be broadcast, filmed, or publicly printed.” Facebook is full of pictures, names, etc. of the recent area meeting. That keeps many people seeking help away.
To the squawker feeling sorry for the Jan. 6 terrorists who committed crimes: Does your empathy extend to the rioters in the summer of 2020? Probably not. Wrong color.
The older I get, the meaning of some old sayings reveal new understanding to me. Like if you’re over 65, never pass a bathroom. One old saying in particular has been proven true over the last two-plus years since the 2020 presidential election: There’s no fool like an old fool.
President Biden didn’t take questions because he didn’t have answers given to him. That is why he stayed in his basement during the 2020 election. Better to have people think you are stupid than to say something and remove all doubt.
Having purchased at an increased price the once 20-ounce, now 16.9-ounce, bottled soft drink and the now 30% smaller protein bars, and having endured the consumer onslaught advertised as “New Improved — 20% greater value,” I can only expect new product marketing labeled “Reduced quality! — 30% less — Lousy Value.”
Georgia 1045 morning DJ said Walmart will soon introduce Ranch ice cream: Slurp ... burp ... puke.
Mexico is not safe. Mexico cares less how much Fentnyl comes through its border to the USA. Mexico is much more lawless than Iraq or Syria and is the most corrupt nation after China and Venezuela. Americans regularly perish next door in Mexico. The Mexicans are not our friends.
One of my favorite sayings is going away since not many know what Shinola is anymore.
Please eliminate one of the two crossword puzzles on Sundays and keep “7 Little Words.” Our senior community enjoys exercising their brain trying to complete the challenge.
The Herald has enhanced it’s Sunday Editorial Page with articles from Mr. Nader.
I do not understand how anyone can say that Novak Djokovic is arrogant because he wants to come to the U.S. without having a COVID vaccination. He has had COVID. He is healthy and does not want to inject a vaccine that has possible side effects.
