Antonio Brown and Kapernick are the compelling reasons why fewer and fewer people watch or attend NFL games.
Great news article about Senator Elizabeth Warren's rally at Washington Square in NYC. Guess Warren's are much bigger than Trump's ... and her crowds are larger too.
Squawker who took an early leap onto the Falcons' bandwagon ... you can hop off now. It will be a long, painful season for Atlanta's NFL team.
The national debt of $22 trillion is equivalent to a stack of $1 bills 1,388,889 miles into outer space; or 55.5 equatorial rings around the earth; or, 5.5 stacks to the moon. That is the biggest Congressional constitutionally unauthorized Ponzi scam-fraud-scheme ever forced upon the human race in history. It can never be "paid." The Fed doesn't expect it to be.
The "problems" with the Dougherty County School system have become something of a self-fulfilling prophesy. Despite continued improvements under Ken Dyer, people still talk about our "troubled school system." It ain't perfect, but it is improving, thanks to Mr. Dyer.
So the squawker has heard no legal grounds for impeachment? Has he been on another planet? I could name my top 10.
What an amazing young man Yash Jani has turned out to be. He is someone our young people should aspire to be more like. Good luck with your medical career, young man.
I love the new Surcheros restaurant in Albany. I'd eaten there in other cities and was excited to see one come to Albany. The story of the family that started the restaurant is an amazing one.
Well now, pretty mama, us old guys smell like you say we do cuz we dribble a little bit here and there ... cuz we know that's what turns you on. Just remember, pretty mama, you can look (and smell) but you can't touch. Cuz we ain't easy, ya know.
Just read the "Congress Votes" item in the paper. You people whining about the Democrats in Congress need to take a look at the Senate and what they do over the course of the week. They're down to approving deputy assistant dog-catchers. The Senate should be purged.
A good wife always forgives her husband when she's wrong.
I figured you for a Stephen King reader, Fletcher. Maybe that's where all those spooky ideas you get come from.
Mediacom what’s wrong with channels 113, 114 , 58 , 213 constantly going in and out? Customers are paying good money for cable that we are not getting. We get only poor customer service to solve the problem. Might have to go to Direct or Dish.
Now that the Braves have clenched, may the officials at Fox Sports South and Dish lose all subscribers and viewers over your silly attempt to shake more money from your customers by not showing the Braves' games.
There are none so dumb as those who will not learn.
Now our military has to suffer because Trump is taking military funds to build a wall he lied about making Mexico build. Does that mean the military doesn't need the money? Trump could easily take a few billions of the laundered money he gets from his friends in Russia or Saudi Arabia.
Rules for gun safety? Fake news.