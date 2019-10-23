A thief will serve time in prison, yet two brothers who participated in a murder walk free? Why? The delivery driver did not get justice. These boys were not held accountable. Why? Why are they above the law? They need to be resentenced.
You, Mr. Fletcher, have just learned one of the new realities of our modern society: If you say anything I disagree with, you’re a racist. Welcome to the club.
Come on, man, your sign got moved. This is rough and tumble politics in the Good Life City. Put your big boy pants on.
Thank you, Roger Marietta, on two counts. First, I have said for six years that you absolutely could not be trusted. Saturday you proved that I was right. ... To be caught red-handed, on video no less, stealing yard signs. Second, you will be defeated by Chad Warbington even if you don’t resign. I am deeply saddened by the dark shadow you have cast upon our great church. May God forgive you.
Have you read the novel “Across the Political Finish Line With 38 Signs” by Willie Makeit? Good Read. Interesting chapter on avoiding prosecution.
I guess Roger Marietta should have said he was picking up trash and accidentally stole some Warbington signs. That’s about as believable as the lie he told The Herald. Marietta’s true character is showing.
I’m sure Chad Warbington will now go out and cater his victory celebration. Sheesh!
I found Hinshaw’s editorial amusing. He accused Bill Barr of intolerance, while being intolerant of Barr’s point of view. Plus he was insensitive of Barr’s job of searching for truth. I thought a minister was tolerant and sensitive to other’s views. Apparently not.
I see that Roger Marietta is going to be working on lowering the crime rate in Ward IV. He should be working on lowering the crime rate all over Albany, not just in his ward.
Carlton, your three articles in Sunday’s Herald were dead on. LBJ’s war on poverty and laws that he got passed in the ’60s have destroyed the lives of millions with food stamps, affirmative action, free housing, etc. The article on crime in Albany/Dougherty and the nation is a direct result of those laws. The article on Mike’s Country Store shows why we have so few retailers left in Albany: no one to hire that will not steal.
Free the Birdman!
That was a compelling read about the young man who is sitting in the Dougherty Jail. He certainly should pay for his crime, but it’s sad to see another young African-American man behind bars rather than working to become a contributor to society.
We spend the first 12 months of our children’s lives teaching them to walk and talk and the next 12 years telling them to sit down and shut up.
City Commissioner Roger Marietta could have at least waited until Halloween to take signs off people’s property.
Recently I had the need for emergency treatment. I chose Phoebe North, and I couldn’t have done better. I have never been treated with more professional or personal attention. For 12 hours there was someone either doing to me or for me. When I was moved to the 4th floor, Boss Lady and her staff continued these actions. You folks are the best.