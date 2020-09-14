squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker says our mayor doesn’t like strong black woman. The way he tries to talk down to Commissioner Fletcher, it appears he might have a problem with all women.
Trump claims to be the law and order president but ignores the laws and policies that have been established for many decades, thumbing his nose at written law and doing as he pleases and having support of the blind and ignorant Republicans.
I encourage all to read “Blackout” by Candace Owens: “How Black America Can Make It’s Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation.”
Come on, Carlton. Your Sunday front-page article about ASU’s fall enrollment being up 6% failed to give the student population. Six percent of what? Six percent of 5,000? Six percent of 10,000? Big difference.
I agree with the comment on the vulgar squawk. Please don’t follow “the way of the world.” Keep the Squawkbox a decent read.
Interesting that Trump worshipers would call Bob Woodward a “traitor.” As if printing the truth about their god is an act of treason. Woodward told the truth; Trump is a vile, corrupt politician.
I am so sick and tired of pro sports showing all this political stuff during telecasts. Especially the NBA and NFL. If these high-paid athletics want to do some real good, maybe they should donate some of their exorbitant salaries. When I turn on a ball game, I want to watch a ball game. The only way to stop this is for fans to boycott watching the games or the products their sponsors are pushing.
The Squawkbox is full of accusations about Trump lying. Let all of those who have never lied say so and put their name with it. Otherwise, you’re no better.
Put Donald Trump’s picture on the scoreboard and announce: “Please stand for our National Anthem or kneel for President Donald Trump.” Problem solved.
When someone points a gun at you, Fletcher, are you going to counter the action with reasoning and a verse from “Kumbaya?” No one is taking my guns away.
One does not verify information from anonymous sources with anonymous sources. Reliable reporters know that.
Thank you, Doug Porter, for your articles during this COVID pandemic. While we all felt a little cabin fever after sheltering in place for weeks at a time, I took comfort in your writing about it. I look forward to your continued articles.
Way to go, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for our first win of the year against Florida State. Love our new coach Geoff Collins.
Fascinating article about William Cruger. Who knew that an Albany boy helped keep law and order in the old West, and that the Albany in Texas was named after our city? Thanks, Tom Seegmueller, for another interesting read.
Carlton, please don’t equate criminals who have stolen firearms or obtained them in other illegal ways to law-abiding gun owners who have never once shot another human being. I believe there are more people in Albany than you think who do think these shootings are a big deal. I am both tired and saddened by the homicides we’ve had, and I hate what it’s doing to Albany’s reputation. But there is little we can do about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.