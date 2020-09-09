Whoever squawked that the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment states “there is and will be separation from church and state” is dead wrong. It says, exactly quoted from text, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibit the free exercise thereof.” Jefferson said in a letter years later that there should be separation of church and state. It is not in the amendment.
Roses are red, Violets are blue; If you voted for Trump, Maybe he grabbed your P****, too.
I saw a June bug in my yard who was not wearing a mask. I am alerting the mask police, otherwise known as the Masketeers.
To That Masked Man: An “idiot" is someone who voted for the Benghazi killer in 2016. And a “moron” is someone who still supports the DCP (Democratic Communist Party). The one who knows better.
That Masked Man needs to take off his mask and put on a MAGA hat while climbing aboard the Trump train. Come ride to victory and four more years.
Thank you so much for my Sunday paper. I'd rather have it late than not at all. Carlton, I read all your columns. Some I agree with, some I don't and some just make me laugh.
U.S. Navy at 17, college and med school afterward with no GI bill, just part-time jobs and a hard-working wife. Honor grad from med school, board-certified in my specialty and taught at alma mater before 30 years of private practice. Am honored to be a loser and sucker. And President Trump supporter.
I think people running The Herald care a lot more about obscure regional music acts than they do about local high school sports. You have a big article about a local school's debut GHSA football game on Friday morning but not a peep about the outcome of the game in Sunday's, Monday's or Tuesday's paper.
Trump doesn't talk about the "great" job he's done for farmers. He has single-handedly decimated the farming industry with his failed "business" plans for China. U.S. farmers have lost global markets it took decades to build. Iowa farm bankruptcies are up 140%. Trump's $28 billion farm bailout is more than the $12 billion lost in the auto bailout. Trump can't make farming great again.
Donald Trump is showing us how easy it can be to turn the United States into an authoritarian state. If you don’t believe that you need to do just a little bit of research (it’s out there just open your eyes and ears). Look at who is getting fired and quitting and why. Look at all these reputable people writing books about him. You need to decide whether they are all liars, or he is.
I have listened to Biden's attempt at making a speech that will turn Republicans to Democrats. All I hear is his accomplishing nothing in his almost 40 years. He clearly hasn't been awake during this time. Makes me wonder why any Democrat would vote for him.
Here is what the Democrats like: No job, no paycheck, big government telling them what they can and cannot do, free medical care, government taking care of them. Now here comes the goodie: No oil or gasoline. My question, how do you travel, horse and buggy days are gone?
