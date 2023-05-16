Donald Trump is “no longer in the picture?” Are you kidding me? What rock did you just climb out from under? Trump is leading all GOP candidates, declared and undeclared, for the GOP nomination. I totally agree that he is “a tragic, comic figure.” But it’s dangerous and naive to dismiss his death grip on the GOP.
I want to congratulate the young Leesburg law enforcement officer for being totally pathetic in his attitude about deceased and beloved Police Chief Charles Moore. Current chief, give that boy some lessons.
I am 80 years old. Never in my lifetime did I expect to see one political party as corrupt as the Democrats. Their policies and actions have almost destroyed America. All the way back to the Kennedys, Democrats have taken control of politics and displayed corruption.
More businesses in this area need to learn from professionals like Mike Brown. His work at Woods Galleries is unsurpassed. He deserves the recognition.
What part of the outfield are you in? I’m sure most of the readers understood the point of the white truck used car lot at the county club. Let me suggest reading the original squawk again. Then try opening your mind to something other than Fox not really News talking head rants.
SMRs, Trump has lost the support of conservatives Michael Reagan and Cal Thomas. It’s time to find a different candidate.
Stupid lunacy advises Washington. GBP Monday: Stephanie Kelton, econ and public policy professor, Stony Brook University Modern Monetary Theory expert, U.S. policy advisor: “Debt is nothing more than a historical record; U.S. government ... can never run out of money, cannot face a solvency problem.”
I hope all you retirees took action the first time these politicians started messing with the debt ceiling and have some money put back.
It’s shameful that the only truth as it relates to SMRs is if their lips are moving (or their fingers typing), they’re lying. One SMR is claiming that Social Security recipients pay taxes (few do) and that Biden is somehow responsible. The saddest part about this blatant lie is that fools will believe it. Signed, Yours Truly
Biden wants to convert military vehicles to electric. What if there are no charging stations on the battlefield?
Was passed twice yesterday on double yellow line by speeding cars on East Doublegate Drive between Old Dawson and Weymouth Drive. Sure could use some law enforcement there before something tragic happens.
Fort Benning is no(w) M(o)ore. The United States came to its senses and has or is removing the names of enemy combatants from our military installations. USA service members and civilians alike no longer have to endure the shame of working on bases named after secessionist traitors. The Equality Man
Since the rise of the Democrats, the GOP has developed a culture of losing.
Bad move, Phoebe, allowing five visitors per patient. Don’t your nurses have enough problems without having to wade through a room full of visitors, not to mention the ones that leave their kids in the lobby to fill up all the chairs?
