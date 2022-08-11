squawkbox@albanyherald.com
T Gamble, hasn’t the government been handing out our money to groups we wouldn’t want to support? Why wouldn’t corporations do the same thing?
The 87,000 IRS agents the government is hiring should be sent to the border. Be assured these agents will be targeting conservative Christians.
After living through the unending TV ads for prescription drugs, I really wish these ads would start with an honest message: We are running this ad because your doctor is too lazy to learn about our wonderful new and very expensive drug. Please nag him until he writes you a prescription to stop your yapping.
Bidenomics says we have zero percent inflation. He thinks every person in the United States is an ignorant moronic dumb bass. I am not a fish, Mr. Resident.
Ms. Victoria Brackins’ story is inspirational. She is an amazing woman who has helped a lot of people. Thank you for sharing her story.
A guy tells the divorce judge, “I can’t take it any more. She is out every night after midnight going from bar to bar.” Judge asked, “What is she doing?” He answers, “Looking for me.”
I’m so proud that Dontonio Wingfield is using his significant talent and influence to try and help young people. He’s certainly teamed with the right people — Jay Sharpe and Darrell Finnicum — in helping keep kids active and away from gangs and drugs.
Why did New Jersey get all the toxic waste and California all the lawyers? New Jersey got to pick first.
Hold that coffee steady, squawker. While not a nuclear physicist, I did graduate the old Albany school system, the Naval Electronic Warfare School, Valdosta State University and earned top honors twice from Ingersoll Rand as their No. 1 salesman in the USA. Successful still at 60. The Patriot
Why do so many Trump supporters have brown noses? You know the answer to that.
So raw sewage leaks into the Flint River, causing fines, and millions are needed to repair the sewer system, but Dougherty County decides paving dirt alleys is more important? Our leaders’ priorities are out of order.
Are you kidding me? Every American should be “afraid of Trump running for president again.” If you think Jan. 6 was bad (and it was), imagine if Trump’s horde of insurrectionists had actually succeeded in overturning the results of the election that he lost. If you want a dictator to rule over you, Russia or China will welcome you.
87,000 IRS agents to be hired. They already have been provided with a large number of guns and ammunition. What do we have in our future?
Question, SMRs: If Joe Biden was able to “rig” an election as a civilian, what do you think he can do as president? If the election itself was rigged, then doesn’t that taint every Republican who was elected? I guess you can spout such nonsense when you don’t think before you speak. Signed, Yours Truly
Travis McMichael proved what I always suspected about these so called 2nd Amendment gun nuts: With a gun in their hand, they’re the crazy brave and phony tough. Without one, they want special privileges in prison because they’re scared. Now we know who the real men are. The Equality Man
