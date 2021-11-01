squawkbox@albanyherald.com
For all you PC liberals, the MLB Commissioner, and anyone else who doesn’t like the Braves, the Tomahawk Chop, or the way we do things in Georgia: Oooooooooo, oh wowoooooo, oooooooo, oh wowoooo! (arm chopping motion).
Pore ole Travis, he would probably be devastated if he knew he didn’t have your support anymore, Carlton. I can only suppose that you will no longer support all of these college and pro football and Braves fans in the World Series, where literally millions of fans were in attendance without, gasp, masks and you not knowing whether they had had the jab or not. Sleepless in Albany?
2:00 Sunday afternoon and no Heralds anywhere in Americus. Carlton wants to sell papers, but that’s hard to do when your distribution system doesn’t get the papers to the boxes. Wake up while you still have customers who want to read a printed paper.
Trumpsters love to go to his rallies. In related news, break-ins at trailer parks rise dramatically.
I’m convinced that it is impossible for local governmental leaders, community leaders or citizens in Albany to complete a sentence without using the word “free.”
I agree with That Vaccinated Man. People are more harried — and hurried — as the holidays approach. We don’t need family reunions and fat carts blocking the aisles by those who show no respect or concern for others.
To the squawker that wants more late in the year spraying for mosquitoes. Please, a no for this idea. While the world is trying to save monarch butterflies, I am finding them dead in my yard for not apparent reason. Gotta be the poison they spray for mosquitoes. I also understand that poison kills hummingbirds. And we all know it kills lightning bugs, which we do not have anymore.
Cincinnati college football team could only beat two teams in the SEC.
OK, I get it now. SMRs are scared that they have lost their privilege and they know they can’t “take it back.” They list the presidency, the House, and the Senate, to include both seats in Georgia, in one term. SMRs, please don’t change a thing. Keep lying about the 2020 election while the intelligent people look forward to future elections. Signed, Yours Truly
A politician is a fellow who will lay down your life for his country.
Joe Biden called on a pre-approved list of reporters following the G20 summit in Rome. What a joke.
Soon, maybe God will grant me the wisdom to join hands with pro athletes, movie stars, multimillionaire career politicians who have been wrong more than right, and, yes, podunk town newspaper editors and allow me to prescribe medicine for millions. Then I will be allowed to have an opinion. By the way, I have self-quarantined several times, worn a mask, and been fully vaccinated a long time.
Teachers are paid to educate students. Not indoctrinate students to their beliefs.
Certainly individuals have the right to attend entertainment events as they wish, using their own common sense as to safety protocols. But for an artist to demand no safety protocols shows a disregard for the fans who support him or her. I have always been a Travis Tritt fan. No longer.
