If the County Commission doesn't approve the solar farm in south Albany, the company will go to Lee County where the sun always shines.
Thank you for the series on things going on in Lee County. We're not a perfect community, but we're proud of what we've accomplished. Our leaders have reached out to this entire region, but many are too jealous or stubborn to take advantage. That's OK, you sit and die with your pride.
Is that some kind of a threat squawker that we are going to make the Trump base mad? Your laughable display of support in New York shows how little most people actually care about what happens to Trump. You will return him to his rightful place, prison.
What? Solar project in Dougherty County? Ask Commissioner Anthony Jones about the noise coming from these panels. Oh, this is laughable. Anthony Jones voted against one of these a few years ago, again stating that the noise would be too detrimental to the surrounding neighbors.
To the city of Albany: Whoever is overseeing the Recreation and Parks youth programs is doing a poor job. No communication, period. I have to call them for practice times or to get information. Whatever happened to the old way things were handled? As I hear my grandson say, "Be like Li'l Donald, 'Do better.'"
Why do we need gun shot detectors? They should be easy enough to hear.
I've been reading in the Squawkbox people saying we should bring Roger Marietta back. Marietta is the one who was scared of that south Albany group and did what they told him to. They -- and Marietta by association -- are the ones who didn't want the solar farm in Albany.
Good luck on that solar display. We all know where this is going.
Hate to hear about the skate center closing. What's next, Putt Putt? Soon there will be nothing in this town for kids to do except stand on street corners and panhandle. Plenty of that going on.
Republicans continue to display their hypocrisy. They have been crying about cancel culture for years, yet I haven't heard any of them decrying the people who are canceling Bud Light and Anheuser Busch. Do you know how stupid you look when you accuse others of doing what you are actually doing? Signed, Yours Truly
The Lee County Hospital was doomed before the idea was even imagined. Why? Medicare, Medicaid and indigent care in a poverty-stricken area make it fiscally impossible to survive. This is why the state of Georgia came up with the Rural Hospital Tax Credit to try and save the remaining 30 rural hospitals.
Fix up the parks for $10 million? Costly, but OK ... if you then clean up the blight and build affordable housing for working families on those existing home sites. That's the better investment and some new businesses might just choose Albany.
Chase Bank CEO Jamie Dimon has just suggested the federal government should seize some private properties in furtherance of reaching unattainable, fantastical, climate control goals. Maybe his 14-bedroom house in the Hamptons should be first. The Patriot
To stash all the trash in Albany, we need way more than a single weekend.
