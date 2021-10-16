squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Albany cannot afford to solve “poverty.” It’s the city’s main industry.
I’m glad to see David Dixon added to the writers who are making contributions to The Albany Herald. David is a very talented, intelligent and civic-minded man.
With the increasing cost of goods, I will have a Biden Halloween. When children show up at my door, I will examine their bags, take candy from those that have “more than their fair share” and give it to the “less fortunate.” Of course, I expect everyone to thank me.
Sunday, the high commander of the Fourth Estate has taken the unwashed to the wood shed.
So, Carlton, you going to remind your readers about the riots across the country last summer in which multiple people were killed and billions in damage done? Or do those folks get a pass because they’re Democrats? Y’all remember the Democrats laying siege to the Federal building in Seattle? I do.
I get a migraine headache just once a year ... filling out the Georgia Tax Form 500 ... Ouch!
Are you kidding? Even one Capitol policeman’s death is one too many. GOP-led states have enacted laws that, among other things, include the plan to replace local election boards whose results they don’t like. This was based upon Trump’s big lie of voter fraud. This continued assault on democracy by the right is what’s “sad.”
President Biden is finally correct when he says we have a leadership problem. It starts with him and his democrat party. There is no leadership.
A squawker posted that the vaccination rate in Dougherty County is only 35%. I was ready to label that squawker an SMR and a liar. A simple Google search verified the information, and I thank that squawker for providing it. So Dougherty County, if you want to help end COVID, get vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated, stop complaining about restrictions. Signed, Yours Truly
Trump has got his Trumpsters to chant, “Lock her up,” “Build the wall” or “Stop the steal” at his cult meetings. Anything beyond three words becomes complicated.
Demetrius Young is a wolf in ill-fitting clothing (that was purchased via a government program). He doesn’t understand the first thing about government or, especially, finances, yet this Bozo has a say on how our tax money is spent? To him, it’s all give away, give away, give away ... and to one group of people. And he thinks he’s going to be mayor? That would be a sad day.
Can someone tell me why WALB thinks we need 2 1/2 hours of news and a weather report every 10 minutes Monday through Friday? And please quit trying to push your Apps on everybody.
So glad I did not have to worry about catching the measles while I was pregnant.
Great article, T Gamble, on the prevalence of dying civility in this country. The language and manners of so many these days are abhorrent. I hear it in restaurants, the gym, people walking around talking on their phones and even on Facebook posts. The F-word should not be a word for common public use and I cringe every time I hear it. People, you can be better than that.
Is National Coming Out Day a federal holiday? My employer didn’t give the day off.
