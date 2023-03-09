The city will be closing six of the seven public dump locations on March 12. The ease of bringing trash and debris to these locations resulted in collection of hundreds of tons of trash, removed properly and safely. Now many people will return to dumping trash and debris all over the city and county.
For all you right-wing hypocrites that think some of the recent Super bowl halftime shows were soft porn, Google some pictures of Melania’s escort service days. That’s some real porn for you.
Squawker, while it is a huge hypocritical joke that Novak Djkovic cannot get a waiver to compete here, he is a Serbian National, not an American.
Wifey says I’m good for only five things: 1. Killing bugs, 2. Taking out the trash, 3. Reaching high places, 4. Changing the clocks twice a year, and, 5. ... well, maybe just four.
A large group of dumb people hasn’t suddenly invaded Albany. The Squawkbox just makes it easier for dumb people to make their presence known.
Carlton, you hit the nail on the head with your editorial about the work ethic of so many. This is not a race issue. It an issue that revolves around our political system in search of votes by offering more free stuff. The lack of pride in knowing that you have achieved something on your own has all but disappeared.
According to Seth Meyers, back in his day we didn’t need laws banning drag shows. If you didn’t want to hang around men in stockings, wigs and makeup, you just avoided the Founding Fathers. That Vaccinated Man
Can’t believe I’m saying this, but, Fletcher, you nailed it.
Novak Djokovic, the great tennis player, has had COVID, which gave him more immunity than a vaccine. He doesn’t want to be vaccinated, but this Biden administration is requiring it if he enters the country. Think of the millions of illegals that enter this country and no vaccination is required.
Tucker and Fox admitted to lying to their sheep. Little Bo Trump relies on this audience not to fact check.
Amazing. Warnock, Warren and other Democrats that are responsible for this inflation nightmare grilling Fed Chairman Powell on why he cannot get inflation under control. Those two named are not quite qualified to question anyone about finances. They do not have a clue.
If you’re worried about American patriotism and comics, answer this: Where the hell is Steve Canyon, dammit?
The gang Antifa is home-grown terrorists, which the Democrats use to punish the conservatives. I hope we get a president one day that will punish them by putting all of them is prison for many years.
You can’t always have a good day. But you can always face a bad day with a good attitude.
Squawker, that’s a very smelly lie. Congress will never balance the budget as long as Biden’s wasted trillions pour out of the tap at full speed. And now some more free billions to buy votes from college loan delinquents. No way, buddy.
Odd that the FBI goes after parents who want a good education for their children and labels them domestic terrorists, yet they ignore the real domestic terrorists like Antifa.
