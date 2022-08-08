...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell and northeastern Baker Counties
through 530 PM EDT...
At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Baconton, or 7 miles southeast of Putney, moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Baconton, Lester, Flint, Freeman, Red Store Crossroads and
Greenough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Once again, the Democrats have come through for working and retired people. Thanks for passing the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s interesting how this bill will include everyone, even the Republican constituents whose party voted against along party lines. They’ll be first in line to receive the benefits. I don’t understand voting against your own interests.
The power of the Squawkbox is amazing. Not long after I complained about the left-hand salute in the Camp Lejeune lawyer ad, I noticed that it was eliminated in further commercials. No need to thank me.
I read the letter Mr. King wrote about his healthy eating habits. I couldn’t agree more. Most of our “medical issues” are a direct result of a poor, highly-processed, sugary diet. I was, however, reminded of a line from one of my favorite movies, “Moonstruck,” when Rose tells Cosmo: “No matter what you do, you’re still gonna die.”
It seems that when Democrats propose a new spending bill, they come up with a name that is the opposite of what the bill does. For example, the “Inflation Reduction Act” should really be called the “Spend more money we don’t have, raise your taxes and super-size the IRS Act.”
Fletcher, what do you call 25 attorneys buried up to their chins in cement? Not enough cement.
Now you are out of the closet, stripped off your hoods and robes and have donned your brown shirts and colorful arm bands. CPAC is holding its annual strategy meeting headlined by Viktor Orban, Trump and Bannon in Houston. The agenda for the meeting? Race-based, focused on “We will not be replaced.” Where have we seen and heard this before?
The only ones doing well playing the market these days are the ones utilizing insider information. So we know about you squawker.
You want to understand how the blue-collar Republicans are led/bamboozled by the elite in their party? They talk about tax increases in the Inflation Reduction Act as if it will impact them, but the only ones who will see an increase in taxes are the super wealthy. Try thinking for yourself, and quit being a tool for the wealthy.
Those that choose to disrespect our flag have never been handed a folded one.
Republican Congressman Andy Biggs called for defunding the FBI and DOJ. He wants to impeach judges who render rulings he doesn’t like. I can’t wait for Republicans to attack him like they attacked Stacey Abrams. They won’t because they’re hypocrites who only care about having power and will use any lie to make that happen. The Equality Man
Give Kelly Loeffler some credit. How many multimillionaire/billionaires would be out mixing with the rabble in order to hold on to their political agenda? You think Brian Kemp would ever get his hands dirty like that? David Perdue? David Shafer? At least she’s willing to work.
Never fails. Democrats love to raise taxes on the poor and middle class for their Utopian dreams. The green dream spending is laughable because at the same time China, the world’s biggest polluter, is building aircraft carriers and expanding coal mining. The Patriot
