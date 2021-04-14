squawkbox @albnayherald.com
I spent 45 minutes sitting in my bank’s drive-thru today. Turns out the problem is “lazy lobby tellers” who would rather flip channels than return to their jobs, the jobs that qualified them for unemployment in the first place. Now they are just plain sorry, leaching on the rest of us.
Sounds like Michael Reagan can dish it out but he can’t take it. He’s not much of a thinker anyway. Follower not a leader. But that’s the case with a lot of politicians.
Who are “those officers” that the squawker referred to: The ones who stood by as their colleague kept his knee on a suspect’s neck over 9 minutes? Or the 24-year veteran who thought she used a taser when she and her partner stopped a 20-year old? Does any reasonable person not believe there is a problem with how police deal with black people?
The border crisis is a rescue mission. Everyone in the U.S. Congress should be providing solutions. Biden and Harris are not holding people as hostages at the border like Trump did. Their administration is trying to help displaced people. Republicans only know how to help themselves. Trump still has thousands of missing children unaccounted for.
The whole city looks like a dump with all the appliances, furniture and yard waste sitting in front of everyone’s yard.
If Hillary had been elected president, the Chinese would have been too scared to spread that Kung Flu over here. Trump was an easy mark, just ask Putin.
It’s so sad that we have seemingly intelligent people bickering back and forth in this forum like third-graders.
Where were all these dissenters before the legislature passed the new voting law? They only developed a social conscience after being goaded into action by threats. Before that, they saw no fault in the law.
Talk about some old memories: All those old theme songs and TV commercials took me back.
I would like to see some justification for building a morgue in Albany. Has there been an adverse change in the present arrangement with Phoebe, or is this only an attempt to expand the empire of the coroner? Commissioners should remember they are supposed to be good stewards of the public’s money.
Two years ago I rescued a dog who then rescued me. This past week his life was taken unexpectedly and incompetently by the vet I trusted to take care of my little guy. He died all alone in the night, lying in a kennel. I will try to forgive, but I will never forget and I will never heal.
Our president now wants to pay illegals from Central America to not come. If this is successful, we should pay crooks here not to commit crimes.
Masked Man, I agree with you that you are confused. You and Yours Truly appear to have a mental dysfunction that prevents your brain from processing information in such a manner as to arrive at rational and logical conclusions. Therefore you are unable to distinguish between fantasy and reality. A common Democratic malady.
I keep seeing and hearing people express that the new Georgia voting law is unfair to minorities. What I don’t see or hear is how. Somebody, anybody, please step forward and explain.
