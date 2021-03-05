Leave it to a Democrat to complain about word usage. Will Thault's column was very thought-provoking and well-written. Perhaps you object to any writing that doesn't meet your narrow viewpoint.
Litter is all around and about Ward 6.
If the city of Albany is serious about improving downtown, hire a city official from Thomasville. They have the best downtown.
I'm a white person born into poverty, neglect and all types of abuse. I was vulnerable and became a target. I never really fit in or belonged anywhere. You wouldn't know this looking at me from the outside, but inside it's all there. You can't outrun it, outgrow it or overcome it. And this is what we have done to black people.
DADs, you don’t know which bathroom to use and you want to talk to SMRs about adult news? That’s rich. LOL.
Thanks a lot, "blue" staters. I just paid 50 cents a gallon more for gas at the same station as two months ago. You have to be some kind of double stupid to vote to cut your own economic throat, with more on the way.
To the squawker drooling over the truly masked duos' writing skills in the Squawkbox: Get a grip and please get some English night classes to improve your mind.
Jamal Khashoggi, a citizen of Saudi Arabia, was in Turkey planning to marry his Turkish fiancée. He was killed there, allegedly at the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. President Biden appropriately decided against sanctioning MBS since the Saudi government has been friendly with the U.S., and Khashoggi was not a U.S. citizen.
The Biden border crisis was very predictable. You cannot promise open borders and not expect hundreds of thousands to flood across.
Thank you for paving Westgate Drive. Lockett Station Road is in dire need of paving.
The CDC says teachers do not need to be vaccinated. I suppose they say that because they know a classroom full of children will absolutely keep their masks on and maintain strict social distance. I have to suppose no one at the CDC has ever had to deal with 30 teenagers in one room.
Hey, critic, guess what. Will Thault's opinions and his writing are just as reasonable as yours. Plus, he deserves the right to express his opinion just as much as you do.
Every day under Biden gets a little worse. It seems the man is totally losing it. He is leading this country down a path of destruction. I hope the people will vote the democrats out of office first.
Why shouldn’t CNN report on allegations of Gov. Cuomo’s (DiBlasio is NYC's mayor) sexual harassment of three much younger women? It’s news. Or should they only cater to one man or party? Fox News already does that.
It is ridiculous to spend taxpayer funds to build a trail from downtown to Radium Springs. No one will use it because it runs through the lowest income/highest crime area in Albany.
Accusing Republicans of "Neanderthal thinking" was a terrible thing for President Biden to say -- about Neanderthals. That Masked Man
Whatever happened to the vote on not moving the clocks ahead (standard time vs daylight savings time)? We need to know, time changes soon.
