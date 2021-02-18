Great to see the improvements going on at Albany Technical College. We often forget the good work being done by Dr. Parker and his staff.
Biden has said over and over he would follow the science. The truth is he only follows when it tells him what he wants to hear. Everyone agrees science tells us kids should be back in school, but Biden disagrees because the teachers union is one of his biggest contributors.
Thank you, Mr. Fletcher, for your suggestion to focus on local issues rather than ugly politics. Good luck with that happening, though.
One SMR wants to blame Biden for the rise in gas prices. If so, Biden is responsible for the stock market rising 500 points to record highs. Biden is also responsible for the drastic drop in people losing their life to COVID-19. Biden has accomplished more positive change in 30 days than Trump did in four years. From the blue state of Georgia, Signed, Yours Truly
For you right leaning conservative folks out there, i hope you are reading about the gleeful hate coming from the leftist about Rush Limbaugh's death. That is how they feel about you also.
Carlton, just when I'm about to give up on you, you come up with a good one. Today's editorial about talking about local concerns is just such. I suggested a year or so back that you give these local national political geniuses and haters their own column. Give them one Squawkbox a week to speak their venom. I, for one, am more than ready to hear about local matters.
This global warming that the Democrats are pushing is freezing me and a lot of people throughout this country.
It’s so funny that a squawker questions Mayor Pete’s qualifications. At least he isn’t related to the president with absolutely no knowledge of basic government.
Dear Georgia Senators: You do not represent the Democratic Party of Georgia. You represent all the voters in Georgia. You both won by narrow margins so you should be following and catering to the needs of all the voters. Especially if you have any hope of getting re-elected.
The definition of misery: Rain and Trump that goes on and on.
The only voter fraud or tampering is that which your cult leader, Trump, tried to initiate by trying to intimidate Georgia and other state officials. It is recorded. I pray the Atlanta DA prosecutes him to the full extent of the law. I don't feel like he did that, we know. We have proof. Keep your feelings to yourself.
I used to think of Sherell Byrd as one of this community's leaders. Now, though, I see she's only trying to ride a wave that's passed her by. It's not happening for you.
Republicans like the governor of Texas have lied about power outages being caused by green energy. Texas is the only state with its own power grid, and only 10% of it is green energy. State leaders refuse to spend money to update after years of warnings. Conservative leaders want citizen's tax money but don't want to spend it on services for citizens.
All you socialists waiting for Papa Biden's handouts are going to be so sad when America's true leader returns to his rightful place in the White House.
