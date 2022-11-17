squawkbox.jpg

A few things to think about as Georgia looks to Dec. 6: Does Hershel Walker have the experience and knowledge to decipher the legalese of bills moving through Congress? Does he have the education that promotes critical thinking? Is he a good example given he will be interacting with foreign dignitaries who will use better English than he does?

