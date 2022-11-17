...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
A few things to think about as Georgia looks to Dec. 6: Does Hershel Walker have the experience and knowledge to decipher the legalese of bills moving through Congress? Does he have the education that promotes critical thinking? Is he a good example given he will be interacting with foreign dignitaries who will use better English than he does?
I have my very own built-in alarm clock. It is called a bladder and does not have a snooze button.
Trump and the MAGA movement have caused us to lose three elections. Time to move on from Trump and his band of crazies.
Why is anyone who calls out the hypocrisy of fake Christians accused of spewing “racism and hate?” The truth is the best defense against lies. The Bible even teaches: And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free (John 8:32). If you believe lies, you are still in bondage. It doesn’t matter if you’re left or right.
Ignorant squawker, nobody likes inflation, crime, open borders and other concerns, but since we’re going to have them anyway, we don’t want them with you MAGA morons in charge again.
Ralston was one of the last at least semi-rational Republicans in the Georgia State House. He had his moments, but he was a much better legislator than the overwhelming majority of his fellow “conservatives.”
If I waited until I had all my ducks in a row, I would never get across the street. Sometimes you have to gather up what you have got and make a run for it.
Now the fun begins. As you liberals wallow in your handouts, the real president has made it official: He will return to office in 2024.
Seems like MAGA Republicans would realize that they are suffering from Bernie Madoff Syndrome. You don’t want to admit that you’ve been suckered, so it’s easier on your psyche to keep living the lie.
Ivanka filed a motion to remove her name from the Trump Company lawsuit because it is damaging her reputation. Her claim is that she has not worked for the company for the last two years. Like a true Trump, her motion was denied as nonsensical. The lawsuit covers 10 years prior to Donald’s time in office. So dear, you were an employee then.
SMRs, Trump has lost the support of Michael Reagan. He knows a little something about Republican presidents. What will the GOP do now?
Legal experts said time and again the last few months, “Biden’s college loan forgiveness will not survive a legal challenge.” And it didn’t. If you voted the Democratic ticket in the midterms with the hope of this financial relief, then you got played big time, again. The Patriot.
There’s nothing disgusting about us Trumpsters; we’re just plain old Trumpsters. And there’s nothing fake about us Christians, we’re just plain old Christians.
Your freedoms are being choked by the government: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to assemble. Executive Order 14067 may replace money with a trackable electronic dollar that’s totally controlled by the government.
A Putin rocket killed two citizens living across the Polish border. Trump’s buddy in Russia is ramping things up toward WWIII.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.