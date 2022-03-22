That article from Ralph Nader the other day hit the nail on the head. There are so many people and groups of people that cheat our government, starting with lobbyists and right on down to the cost of hammers. And it's Democrats and Republicans alike. We need independent auditors to quell this cheating.
To the squawker who said President Biden blames everything on someone else: Where were you from Jan. 20,2016 to Jan. 20, 2021? Trump always blamed someone else for his deficiencies.
Those SMRs that think Trump will be re-installed as our leader were probably always picked last in sandlot games.
Do we really have a representative republic if our representatives don't even know what they are voting on? Congress had less than one day to read 2,700 pages in a $1.75 trillion omnibus spending bill.
Higher prices and four miles to Publix is much preferable to the vulgar display of pants below buttocks, gray underwear briefs and buttock anatomy on full display with the stock persons at Friday evening’s Walmart. Not something for children to see. Labor is easier to find than management.
What kind of "visitors" are allowed to swim in radium springs? Arrest those kids and their parents. You south Jawja good ol' boys are such hypocrites.
With all of these candidates announcing they are going to run for different offices in this year's elections I have yet to hear one say they want to reduce property tax in Albany/Dougherty. Especially for seniors with fixed incomes and nobody in schools. One would think this would be a selling point to get votes. It would get my vote.
For the person who posted that Trump supported NATO and Ukraine: Guess you have a short memory. Trump was impeached for withholding military aid to Ukraine. He also made comments about wanting to pull out of NATO. Trump called Putin "smart" and "savvy." Now he tells lies about how he supported NATO and Ukraine and you believe him?
Joe Biden thinks the American people are stupid. He has been asleep at the wheel too long.
Those ungrateful pizza customers who complain about having to wait so long for their pizza should know we are short of staff, our pizzas are made to order, they are not frozen pizzas you pull out of a box and toss in the microwave. If you think you can make things move faster by all means apply for the job today. I bet you wouldn't last a week.
The biggest troublemaker you’ll ever have to deal with watches you from the mirror every mornin’.
Do we vote for a county commissioner or against a Trump Republican in November? Calculated decision.
I look at the bottom of all squawks, and if YT is there, I just Ignore it. Works for me.
Love your jokes about the dead voting. But are you not being a little hard in your description of Republican voters? I guess not. From the likes of John C. Calhoun to Trump, your history speaks volumes.
Loved the weekend photos from Radium Springs. But it concerns me that there were people swimming in the springs. I thought that was prohibited by the state. I hope not, but I'd hate for people to get into trouble.
