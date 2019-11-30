Here's wishing Phil Roberson well in his retirement. This man did things the right way: Worked his way up from laborer to second-in-command of the city hierarchy. I wish Mr. Stock well, but Phil Roberson will be hard to replace.
Trump has visited Mar-a-Lago 99 times and cost the Coast Guard $20 million of taxpayers' money so far. We spend millions on a billionaire's golf weekends. He should use his leisure fund to build that wall.
Now I see where the Democrats are dropping the impeachment hearings against Trump. Nothing there. What another waste of time and taxpayer money. The Mueller report spent around $19 million of our money and nothing there. When are you going to start governing our country and stop spreading your hate?
Chehaw has long been an asset to this community. It was devastated by Hurricane Michael and left to fend for itself by local governments. People like Tom Seegmueller are working hard to preserve this local treasure. It's time the Albany, Dougherty and Lee County governments worked together to bring the park back to life.
The Republican Party has no Christian values anymore. The Republican Party is the Walking Dead Party.
I enjoyed reading the story on the Willson family and the generations that have made the Sunnyland farms business such a national and international success. Sometimes, a little vision goes a long way.
Limit all U.S. politicians to two terms ... one in office and one in prison.
Enjoyed the story on murals in southwest Georgia and especially the pictures. Sometimes we take things like this for granted. We should be celebrating such historic artwork.
There are 34 states plus Washington, D.C., with legal marijuana. And we will have a few more in 2020. In Georgia we have legalized the cities of Atlanta, Macon, Savannah plus 3 smaller cities. But we want the masses to understand that there are still people behind bars for marijuana, and some of them are serving mandatory life sentences for a plant that's not a drug like law enforcement says it is.
Dorothy Hubbard is my mayor. She has led the city through some rough times and has it heading in the right direction. I think Bo Dorough is a good man and a very strong candidate, but I don't think we need to remove someone from office who is doing her job.
I think the Democrats, even Schiff, are having second thoughts on this impeachment circus. They know deep down inside they have nothing on Trump.
Putin is not registered to vote in this country. The people voted Trump into office not Putin.
You sniveling people should get down on your knees during this Thanksgiving season and thank God Donald Trump is your president. He alone has stood up to the fat-cat politicians in Washington and shown them his brilliant business sense. He is God's chosen one, and we should thank our maker for our true leader.
Nine of the 10 states with the least children in poverty are also states with the least diversity. You left that out.
The photo of the lady who was murdered on Thanksgiving day is heartbreaking. Such a beautiful person, her life ended needlessly.