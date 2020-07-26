squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you, Will Thault, for taking the time to point out realities that most of us were too lazy to do ourselves. After reading and hearing so much misinformation about the Founding Fathers, it’s encouraging to read something by someone who did his homework.
In the Sunday issue of your newspaper, the Sports section was only one page long. No baseball info/scores, no golf info, and very little sports info period. If you want more subscribers as you alluded to in your editorial in that issue, I for one believe if you had better coverage you would get more subscribers.
Those masks are killing off what little brain cells you have left. You know who else stands on the marks on the floor? Prisoners.
Let’s be quite clear. We wear masks to protect ourselves from others ... not the other way around.
Trump’s seven phone calls with Putin since March were for getting pandemic strategies and public arrest ideas from the dictator. Putin has great advice for crushing what used to be the greatest democratic power on Earth. Now it’s just Trumpville, U.S.A.
Cuomo and DeBlasio have managed to turn the Big Apple into the apple that spoiled the barrel.
America is seeing the devastating failures of our president in not battling the Trump Virus until it was out of control. It is the Trump Virus — he owns it as he is the president even while saying it would disappear. This was a lie to deflect his failure in dealing with the worst health crisis we have faced in decades.
Trump is sending federal troops to put down legal protesters in Portland and Chicago to distract from the COVID-19 virus. You Second Amendment folks should be worried, his next step would be to come after all of the guns.
Every American has a right to be protected from criminals, but the death penalty has never served as an effective deterrent to crime. The justice system must ensure that criminal sentences provide punishment that actually punishes and rehabilitation that actually rehabilitates.
China is responsible for the coronavirus and for withholding data.
When folks who are known to test positive are found out in public, they need to be charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty to those over 65.
Why is it a violation to lie to Congress, but it’s OK for Congress to lie to us?
Nancy and the Democrats are upset at Trump for sending in those special agents. That means Trump has done the right thing.
Our publicity-seeking Dougherty County coroner was on local TV last night advising us of his knowledge of COVID-19. Maybe he should read his job description on the government web site. He deals with dead people, not living. He is an undertaker. How would he have any knowledge of medical science for the living? I guess about anyone can be accepted to undertaker school, maybe a little different getting into medical school.
Well, well, well, despite wearing masks for months, COVID-19 is surging in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Israel and Prague. The virus is not going away, but as long as you strengthen your immune system with Vitamin D, you’ll be fine.
