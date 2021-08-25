squawkbox@albanyherald.com
That microchip you think is in the vaccine would have to be mighty small to fit through that needle. So it can fit in your tater chips, too. Beware. Some of y’all are probably full of microchips!
I know some columnists/editorial writers write to incite; they write outrageous opinions and love it when people respond angrily. Will Thault writes utilizing a nonpartisan commonsense. Wish we had more of his columns.
The capital police decided that no crime was committed when a capital cop shot and killed an unarmed U.S. military veteran and no one would be charged. If it had been a white cop shooting and an unarmed black female, they would be wanting to hang the cop. This country is so turned around, it may never recover. The bad guys are calling the shots.
Imagine being called a “sheep” by the people taking medicine intended for livestock. That Vaccinated Man
I would not be surprised if we found that (a) the State Department was taking its time considering the applications of the Afghan people who assisted us, (b) the Americans in Afghanistan were never told by the embassy to get to the airport and (c) most or all of the American-made equipment was given to the Afghan army and not ours to take back.
Trump supporters who refused to get vaccinated and then get the virus need to stay home and use Trump’s home remedy of bleaching. You don’t deserve a hospital bed.
DOCO School Board needs to require all employees to get a COVID vaccine or stay home. One kindergarten class at a NW Albany school has been shut down because the teacher infected the majority of students with COVID. It might be your right not to get vaccinated, but it’s not your right to spread the virus to young children you are responsible for.
Joe Biden wanted the troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31 so that he could boast about having no troops in Afghanistan on 9-11 regardless of whether any American lives were lost or not.
Dubya and Cheney created this mess in Afghanistan, and now Biden will end it. Republicans mess things up, and Democrats have to fix it. History is repeating itself.
Were are the BLM members? Why aren’t they out there protesting the death of two kids who died in there own homes? They were in everybody’s face during the election. These children’s lives mattered. Why do you show up only if it’s white on black? What will it take for to get you involved?
Hang in there veterans. You are the greatest heroes in the world.
Ms. Gaines needs to be committed. We are not losing citizens because of dollar stores. We are losing people because about 25% of Dougherty County is on welfare and will not work to provide for themselves. They want food stamps, help with rent and utilities, school supplies ... to live off the sweat of others. Freeloaders suck life out of a community.
The Eckerd store on Dawson road is fully lighted day and night after many months of being closed. What a waste of precious energy.
Here’s a shout-out to the Goodyear auto service on Stuart Avenue. They will check/add air to your tires at no cost when the check air pressure light comes on.
