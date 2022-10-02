VP Harris’ pledging U.S. allegiance to North Korea; her and Biden’s constant and consistent statements of mental blunders are no gaffes, these are qualitative measures of incompetency and unfitness, a surety of failure and suffering of a nation and its people.
No vet or Marine put in the squawk about the red wave. I'm just a 79-year-old concerned citizen.
Patriot, it's amazing how blindly you follow the orange one. Your answer to Yours Truly as to "Biden dropping planeloads of illegals in Republican states" is proven false by your own "proof." Last I looked, New York was nowhere near a red state. And Florida is leaning purple. So your "proof" is meaningless, like most of your comments.
So whistleblowers say the FBI manipulated data to falsely inflate threat of domestic terrorism and used excessive force against political dissenters. Who ever would have thunk (sic) it?
Since Rock 105 left the airwaves and the radio station in the brewery became little more than a joke, there just is no good music on the radio in our region. Come back, Rock 105!
Fletcher, I'm one of those people who have started an email with "I don't usually read your columns ..." Thinking back on it, I said that as a put-down. I do read your columns, and while I often don't agree with you, I think our paper would be less enjoyable without your "meanderings." Keep up the work.
The Biden administration has asked the Atlanta Braves organization to consider a name change. I am tired of this woke BS. It’s Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, and the Atlanta Braves. Love them all.
Brian Kemp is another egomaniacal Republican who is using taxpayer money to try and buy an election. Don't let him get away with it.
Hey, doling Democrat. Having worked to 62, my contributions to Social Security for 40 years with interest and investment will far exceed what I receive monthly. The only math you know, lazy bones, is how much your free money check was this month. The Patriot
i am amazed that someone running for Georgia governor would state in her TV ads that she would spend the $5 billion surplus Georgia has in our treasury. Democrats do not believe in saving for hard times, which are sure to come.
WALB came on air in the '50s and is now even more of an amateur station than when they first began. They have locked up NBC and ABC, and we have to pay expensive cable or satellite bills to try and enjoy programming. And WALB puts greenhorns behind the scenes to screw up continuously.
My electric bill doubled in January because Putin invaded in February.
So "Trader Joe" is the name of a store chain, not another nickname for the president?
Proving once again that I am the most important person in their lives, another SMR called me a "negative labeler" and "name-caller." But I am the Liar Identifier who won't let you lie with impunity. I'm also involved in Projection Detection, because I won't allow SMRs to project their negativity on us. SMRs, I'm not going anywhere. Signed, Yours Truly
Herschel Walker couldn't spell SAT if you spot him the "S" and the "A."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.