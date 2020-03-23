squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Some of the Squawkers have willingly deceived themselves with ignorance and blindness to reality. They are unwilling to believe or accept real truth. They live in a delusional world of their own creation.
No matter what you think of Trump, he is our president and must have everyone’s support to win the war on the virus.
A person (or persons) brought the coronavirus to Albany. Gatherings for funerals and other events helped spread it. One thing is clear, we have a large number who give little thought to personal and public hygiene. Soiled baby diapers are discarded in grocery parking lots and toilets are left unflushed in public restrooms.
Our city and county leaders are not thinking. Why would we tell businesses to remain opened (limited services or not) and expect the people to stay home? Put it cut-and-dry. Everyone practice social distancing by staying at home at least seven days. We have got to work this thing out. Lives have already been lost
Yeah, Trump Virus. It has a nice ring to it and is so true.
I wish the task force would quit letting Cohilas talk. We trust Bo more and he talks to us, not at us.
Barbara Rivera Holmes tells us to support local businesses. Well, unless they are selling food that we can buy, we’re not supposed to leave our homes.
Why can’t The Herald tell age, gender and race of people who die from the virus? I guess The Herald, Carlton and Steiner were all honor graduates from the Joel Wernick “Protect Phoebe Through Secrecy” school. That info should not violate any secrecy protocol and should be public knowledge. Sgt. Joe Friday wanted “just the facts.” How about sharing and put the citizens ahead of the “importance of maintaining an image?”
Thank you, Mayor Dorough, for returning my messages so quickly. It’s good to know that you and your staff are dedicated enough to respond to citizen calls. You are the leader we need right now.
Every so often, even an SMR recognizes his need for enlightenment. This forum will never go back to being a repository for your right-wing lies and fascist propaganda. It’s no longer your personal playground, it’s here for all of us and there’s two things you can do: Nothing and like it. Signed, Yours (not Richard Saunders) Truly
In reference to Marc Thiessen’s editorial: What’s the difference between China and Trump? He ignored, didn’t pay attention to and downplayed the information. His whole policy of discouraging anybody in the administration from countering his policies and keep things quiet added to the mess. The whole Republican party will continue to be very busy trying to defend his action, inaction, and at the same time say China was wrong for similar actions.
What exactly is the chamber doing to help local businesses during the coronavirus situation? Barbara Rivera-Holmes’ public relations article was only a way to stay in front of the public; it said nothing. Has the chamber reached out to local businesses to see how the chamber can help them? I can answer this question: No, they haven’t, based on the businesses with whom I have spoken.
