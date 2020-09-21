squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To the squawker complaining about the political messaging during pro sports: There is a solution to your problem. Stop watching and stop complaining. I’m sure the NFL and NBA will get along just fine without you. Or perhaps you’re just upset about the messaging being positive toward minorities. Racist much? Signed, Yours Truly
PolitiFact is a highly prejudiced Democratic misinformation website operated by left-wing correspondents. Their notion of what is accurate and what is a lie cannot be trusted. If you look forward to more out of a Democrat, you are going to be let down.
You can clean your mask in the microwave for 20/30 seconds.
Bless you, Rachel Elizondo. I’m so sorry for your loss, but I thank you for what you’re doing, trying to bring some happiness into your own and others’ lives.
I really don’t believe that it’s our guns that need to be confiscated, I think it’s our cellphones, so maybe we can get back to reality and some common since thinking.
Fletcher, would you be praising Subadan so glowingly if she was a white man?
Always look forward to T Gamble’s column on Thursday. Today’s column was a great and touching tribute to his childhood friend.
Aren’t these yahoos calling to name a new Supreme Court justice immediately the same ones who clamored for a delay when President Obama said he would do the same thing? The new justice should be named after the election. What’s right for one is right for the other.
I want to see that list of Subadan’s accomplishments. Is the reason you didn’t include it in your column because she hasn’t done anything to deserve all that money?
If you banned and destroyed every gun in America, that would not stop idiots and cowards from obtaining guns and shooting someone. Do you honestly think countries such as Russia, China and other gun-producing countries are going to stop making guns? What defense does an unarmed person have against an armed person. Not everyone has the gift of gab like Carlton, the Lone Ranger and what’s his name to talk someone out of committing a crime.
A giant step toward peace in the middle east when two Arab countries normalized relationships with Israel at a White House signing ceremony and thanked Trump for making this possible. But Nancy Pelosi said it’s a distraction. Pelosi believes achieving peace is a distraction because she prefers endless war, death and destruction over peace.
Footballl great Mike Ditka says to the kneeling football players, “If you don’t like this country, then get the hell out.” I totally agree with him one thousand percent. Another point is that a large portion of them are talented hoodlums. I wish they would shut down professional football today and never play again.
Thank you, Carlton, for recognizing the positives Sharon Subadan has done for our community during her tenure. All those big strong men who preceded her could never get the City Commission to do anything but spend more money. She’s built our reserves with a smart fiscal plan. I’m sure she’ll leave us soon, but I appreciate the job she’s done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.