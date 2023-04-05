squawkbox@albanyherald.com

OK, Carlton, 5 minutes, lets fix Fort Stewart: (1) Require all elected Georgia state and federal legislators and congressmen spend a week living there, Ossoff first; (2) re-allocate the $16 million for the Albany welfare memorial, and (3) send Albany’s gang thugs and make them clean the toilets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags