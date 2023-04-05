...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
OK, Carlton, 5 minutes, lets fix Fort Stewart: (1) Require all elected Georgia state and federal legislators and congressmen spend a week living there, Ossoff first; (2) re-allocate the $16 million for the Albany welfare memorial, and (3) send Albany’s gang thugs and make them clean the toilets.
Trump's arrest has not placed this country among third-world countries. It is the Banana Republics in which those with power and authority are not held to account for their crimes. It is developed nations where elected officials are held accountable for their crimes, during or after their term in office.
The Patriot doesn’t have to worry about Fox retracting any of their lies, no matter how big. They stick to them.
Reading about the deplorable conditions our soldiers are living under at Fort Stewart is a disgrace. We take care of those who refuse to work and leave our brave protectors of freedom to fend for themselves. There's something wrong with this country.
I'm amazed at all the good things going on in Lee County. Makes me proud.
Pat Riot gets accused of many things but being smart isn’t one of them. He rants about the retractions printed by New York Times and Wapo but fails to mention Fox for spreading propaganda and lies about Trump winning the 2020 election, which by the way has gotten them into a $1.6 billion lawsuit.
Keep fiddling, Albany and Dougherty County officials; meanwhile, look at what's going on in Lee County. I believe by the next census, Lee will have surpassed Dougherty in population. Decent, hard-working people don't want to live under a welfare system.
Last song: "Here’s a Quarter, Call Someone Who Cares." Great one by Travis Tritt.
Negative squawker: Luke Bryan is helping to build new housing for a fast-growing county. Heck yes, he's investing in a smart deal, at home, where he can earn a return on his investment. This is still America. Just say well done. The Patriot
I will never purchase a car from somebody who yells at me on TV, especially early in the morning.
Putin didn't invade Ukraine when "Captain Bonespurs" was president. Interesting that Putin took over Crimea while Obama was president and Slow Joe was VP. Then waited until "Bonespurs" was out of office to take the rest of Ukraine.
Lefty looney editorials, rainbow mafia whiners and Squawkbox fight club for cowards. Can we get Tom Seegmueller and Doug Porter back?
On the short list of recent happy days, the top is selling my boat and second is cancelling AT&T services.
It is difficult at best to listen to someone who touts their faith when they fundamentally believe and ascribe to the policy that saw/sees you as three-fifths of a person.
So tired of hearing that we need better gun control. Criminals don't care about gun control.
Albany Police and Dougherty Sheriff, you need a new playbook. To start, just pull over the drivers racing 85 mph in and out of traffic down Westover, Dawson, and Slappey with blinding purple headlights, music blasting, and modified mufflers. There is so much risk to our community wrapped up in these offenders.
