squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Joe Biden keeps talking about unity and democracy. He is the most divisive president in recent history. Biden and the Democrats are killing democracy.
The reason for making fun of Republican intelligence is because you prove the lack thereof quite often. The “race” between Warnock and Walker is about how Republicans view race. When you have a black person you can do the thinking for, that is who you support. That is your history. We see Walker, Tracy Taylor, Scott and Thomas for what they are.
Vacations are a controversial subject, but I must take a stand. I am 100% in favor of mandatory vacations for everyone and booster vacations every six months.
It was a long, hard climb, but this year’s Atlanta Braves are back on top in their division. No matter how the season plays out, it’s been a memorable one.
This “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours” Trump-appointed judge that gave a twice-impeached former President the gift of a Special Master should have recused herself. The National Bar Association should review her qualifications. She is a disgrace, and this decision continues to erode my respect and confidence in our judicial system.
Did you know 14 muscles are activated when opening a bottle of wine? Fitness is my passion.
Yes, Carlton, give those slackers hell. Seems like whenever you point out the “them” a certain faction loves to vilify, you receive a whole lot of support. I think the larger point is missed by that faction. You rightly point out people who are systemic grifters need to get off their duff and contribute versus constantly gaming the system and taking.
Educate yourselves on Biden’s signing of Executive Order 14067. Read it close, especially Section 4. It could change this country and our way of life.
Johnny Cash is the man, and Elvis is 100% rock and roll. Red hot chili what? You mean that stuff for tacos?
Was watching some of the Tech game the other night, and they had some outside shots from the blimp. Got me wondering: How many solar panels would it take to power the dome, and where would they put them?
Apparently, Mother Nature is racist, too, according to the left-wing media covering the Jackson, Miss., water crisis. Do you Democrats accept responsibility for anything you do? Never mind. I know the answer.
“Homelessness increasing in rural Georgia.” Don’t suppose it could be in any way connected to Biden sending American blue-collar jobs to Asia for the last 47 years and the advent of the “global service-based economy” in the U.S. Which, by the way. totally collapsed the American steel industry circa 1982.
It’s hard to believe Warnock would brag about voting for the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s probably the most damaging, wasteful bill passed by Democrats in many years.
Did I hear your complaints correctly? You said a politician from a different party gave a hate-filled campaign speech. Really, is that what you heard? Albany ENT can help you with your hearing. Try an information source other than Fox not really News and enroll at Albany Tech to improve your critical thinking skills.
