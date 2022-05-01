squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The Trump party has no agenda to make American lives better. They are the party of grievances, intolerance of others, hate speech and bigotry.
It was refreshing to read about the Johnson family and their relationship with Scouting over the years. Theirs are the kinds of values we have gotten away from. Congratulations.
Philosophical squawker, are you a party unto yourself? The merits of all political parties are subject to analysis and commentary by any and all. That is hardly lacking in originality and intelligence. And challenging your opponents through discourse and action shows backbone, my friend. The Patriot
There would be little gained in debating someone who has a mental mindset that claims Supreme Court justices, the vice president, the secretary of defense and so on are unqualified because the are minorities. The point of white supremacy is that all who are not white are unqualified for any position, not equal to them, and are sub-human.
The Byne kids were adorable in their historical costumes. Sounds like a pretty fun concept, one that could be emulated by public schools were the teachers not so regimented and lazy.
Over the years, I’ve seen SMRs criticize AOC, Ilhan Omar, and others for any perceived slight or misstep. Funny how those same SMRs haven’t criticized the insanity that is Marjorie Taylor Greene, the liar that is Kevin Mccarthy, or the train wreck that is Madison Cawthorn. Republicans don’t have double standards, they have no standards. Signed, Yours Truly
In a spirit of helping, let me suggest owners of the local Chipoltle get involved in how it’s being managed. Even in Albany there are limits to what customers are willing to put up with. Your money, your choice.
You must be blind and blissfully incognizant if you can’t see that the public school system is nothing but a leftist indoctrination center.
Fletcher, you can’t knock social media now that Elon Musk has control of Twitter. All the right-wingers say “complete free speech” is a wonderful win for America. What they really mean is that maybe no one will interfere with the Orange Wonder’s childish tweets. Who cares if porn and hate speech take over?
I’ve gotten several of those “free piano” emails, too. A rule of thumb for all of you who are interested in cashing in on these too-good-to-be-true, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities: If you think you’re getting some great value for nothing, you’re delusional.
If anybody should be censored and banned from social media it should be Democrats. Nobody puts out dangerous propaganda fear-mongering misinformation more than they do.
I would like to know why the people that work for Dougherty County’s Finance Department have been told that if they apply for payroll and accounting positions their applications will not be pulled because the city finance director is friends with the supervisor of county finance. The city finance director needs to know how to separate her job from friendship.
Never make a woman mad. They can remember stuff that has not even happened yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.