I give up. I cannot defend him any longer. I cannot pretend that things are OK any longer. I cannot say, "But at least he is not ..." any longer. I give up.
These governors that are crying the federal government isn't doing enough need to ask what can they do to help their constituents get out of this mess without continually attempting to shift blame away from themselves.
I always enjoy The Herald but thought that Sunday's paper was especially informative. Enjoyed the coverage on local businesses and hearing their perspectives. And Joe Stubbs' editorial was well-written and logical. He made a lot of good points and managed to convey optimism for our community.
We need to find out exactly how to inject disinfectant to kill COVID-19. Does the president recommend Lysol? How much should we inject?
OK, all you Donald Trump worshipers, let's start chugging that disinfectant. We know you want to get rid of the corona in the way your master suggested. We'll stand by and await the results.
When those women filed those sexual assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh with no evidence, it was a firestorm for the biased liberal media. Yet Joe Biden has a sexual assault claim against him with evidence, and the media barely talk about it. Biden needs a brain port so he can mainline Prevagen. You know, the stuff that's supposed to help you get to the end of your sentences before you forget what point you were making.
Amazing how the sheep keep following the master, even when he says the most asinine things. To you people who say "Trump didn't say we should ingest or drink anything poisonous." Hate to try and penetrate your wall of ignorance, but yes, he did.
Where are all you anti-Trumpers? I thought they closed the Georgia mobile home park when they built your precious Walmart.
Trump threw Kemp under the bus? Sorry, but I don't understand that logic. Kemp is not following the guidelines for re-opening. Tattoo parlors? Gyms? Seriously?
To the true believers who say Trump did not say the state should re-open before criticizing Kemp for doing just that: How do you explain all those "LIBERATE (states)" tweets? There is none so blind as those who refuse to see.
As a former employee in the health care field, I can say that Pruitt Healthcare having 47 employees with the virus is pathetic. If I had a family member die there, I would sue that facility for every cent they have.
Are Trump supporters so stupid they don't know he lies every time he opens his mouth, or are they so amoral they just don't care? That's not a rhetorical question, I'd really like to know.
I also took advantage of Kemp's tattoo policy. Mine reads "I have an immune system and wasn't a meth addict for over half my life."
My goodness, don't you Trump haters ever run out of steam? I have never seen such a hateful bunch in my long life. I assure you, I despised every day of the eight years that Obama was president because of the socialistic direction he tried to take my beloved country. But I didn't let it ruin my life. Y'all better either pace yourselves or seek professional help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.