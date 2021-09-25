squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The “You lost, get over it” crowd from 2016 is now in its 10th consecutive month of not getting over it. That Vaccinated Man
I read of the things that are going on in Albany and it makes me so sad. This used to be a wonderful place to live, and I am optimistic it could be again. Where are the leaders who can take us back to a time that people had respect for each other?
Steve Roberts’ column “The tyranny of Trumpism” gave a complete breakdown of the current status of the GOP. He is another guest columnist who is worth reading. Add Cal Thomas to the list of those The Herald should drop.
Poor DHS Secretary Mayorkas. First person in America to ever work an 18-hour day. Nobody expects him to count by hand the number of illegal immigrants who have been allowed to cross the southern border. There are 240,000 DHS employees. Hire one more to hand him an index card every morning with a few significant numbers on it.
I’m glad The Herald added Scott Ludwig to your list of columnists. Having him, Gene Lyons, the Grammar Guy, David Carroll, and our own Carlton Fletcher gives us a good mix to offset babblers like Michael Reagan, Byron York and Cal Thomas.
I am still appalled that the city, county and especially school system are using my tax money to pay these phony anti-vaxxers (or just plain sorry, unconcerned people) to take vaccines that are free. I’m not going to cry “Where’s my money?” because it’s useless, plus I was happy to take the vaccine to protect my family, my friends and myself.
Ms. Bahar would make a pretty good fit on the Biden team, right? Neither one knows what they are talking about.
Is the school system hiring? I need a thousand extra bucks.
People of Albany: The 2020 election is over. It doesn’t matter what your master says, his lie does not become true, no matter how many times you and he repeat it. Move on. There are things going on right in your own backyard.
When the Braves finish out of the playoff picture, games like Thursday’s needless loss will haunt fans. (It won’t bother players; they’ve got their money and the next four months off.)
After receiving all of that Cares Act money from President Biden, the state of Georgia has a $2 billion budget surplus. Will Governor Gump give the overworked teachers a raise now?
OK, we get it. As a true believer, you are supposed to react negatively to anything the new president does, even if it benefits you. Don’t you get tired, though, of repeating the same things your fellow lambs say? Try an original thought on occasion, just to see what it feels like.
Those of you who order everything online — wrong size, wrong color, broken parts, pieces missing — will be the first ones to whine when all the few remaining mom-and-pop stores close their doors.
I have two questions for every SMR complaining about the Afghanistan withdrawal: How many of you complained when George Bush lied to get us into Afghanistan? From what country did we last withdraw? If you didn’t complain about question one and don’t know the answer to question two, you should quiet your mouth. Signed Yours Truly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.