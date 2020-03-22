squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
Do you think these mandates don’t apply to you or are you just that stupid?
After reading the paper today, I wondered, is it safe to handle the paper? How about mail? What about for the mail carriers, is it safe for them to handle mail? What about deliveries from food places or even pick-ups, is that safe? What about people who deliver from places like Amazon, are they safe? I know it’s been said we should let boxes sit outside for 24 hours but that’s not feasible. I don’t plan on stopping these actions, but I wonder about everything now.
Decent folks: Please pick up the litter in front of your house. I know it’s not your fault, I know you didn’t put it there, but if you don’t pick it up, it’ll only encourage others with the same (sorry/irresponsible/trashy) mindset to throw out even more. And yes, I know it’s a battle we’ll probably never win. I wish we could go back to the days when people were afraid to do something illegal.
Is $0.75 (or $1.50) the new price for the Sunday Herald? That’s what today’s paper had printed on it. If it is, please let the stores it is sold in know, because no one where I bought it seemed to know.
Sorry, you worshipers of our cartoon president: This thing will always be known by people whose nose is not up the president’s rear as the Trump Virus.
Saw a really friendly man in some Missionary Baptist Church T-shirt in the outside line at Sam’s Club. He knew a lot of people. He would get shoulder to shoulder then bump elbows. Then he spoke to them face to face about a foot distance. Apparently he thought he was doing right on the elbow bumping but did not fully understand the way to prevent contamination. Obviously training via TV videos, internet, and newspaper are needed.
Thank you, Mayor Dorough, for your assurance and leadership during this uncertain and, frankly, frightening time. Your words during your press conferences Friday rang loud and clear. Stay strong, Bo. We are with you.
Want to guess just how much of that individual stimulus money will be spent on drugs, cigarettes, beer and liquor? How about how much of it will be stolen?
Great article on B.J. Fletcher and Bobby Tripp feeding first responders. My check is in the mail to B.J. Thanks to you both.
To the Albanians so jammed up in their ego that they don’t have the sense to get out of the rain: I sincerely wish you good luck. ‘Cause with Trump, that’s all they can hope for. Remember Puerto Rico? Your skin color will not save you, Albany. Go read the “Mask of the Red Death.” Go read how Athens fell. As long as you are breathing, it’s not too late to change, to care, to help. Earth first, folks.
Thanks, Tara, at Q-102, for the impromptu show Saturday. It lifted our spirits.
I see that a class action lawsuit has already been filed over the Wuhan Virus outbreak against the Chinese government, the Chinese Ministry of Health and other related departments in the Southern District of Florida. I hope 50 other countries and half a million individuals do the same thing. It’s past time for China to pay for their deceitful, unethical behavior.
