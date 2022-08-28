squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A Georgia judge banned voter line-warming activity because it may influence voting. Student loan $10,000 forgiveness at taxpayer expense does what?
I wish Walker was a mute ventriloquist, then he would not be such an embarrassment. You are such a difficult learner. Trump should have taught you that when you elect dummies, the people pulling the strings will run amok.
Wow, another Trump endeavor, Truth Social, is failing. Site traffic down 80%, stock price down 75%. Losses totaling $6.5 million. Vendors not being paid. I hope every SMR here bought the stock in March when it was $97, as compared to the $27 price today. Your losses would be deserved if you continue to back that loser. Signed, Yours Truly
I see a scary opportunity for fraud in the student loan forgiveness program. Only time will tell.
Neighborhood Walmart just lost an average of about $100 per week by forcing me to be my own cashier and bagger. I am a technically challenged old man with not the greatest eyesight. You’ve got employees wandering around in twos and threes and can’t spare one or two for cashiers? Back to Publix for all of my shopping ‘til they go this route.
Make excuses for Biden and Co. all you want, but they’re the ones letting all these illegals in with all their diseases. Tell that to your lunatic fringe.
I’ve seen the Dead City Collective perform before. They’re amazing! Can’t wait for Honey Jam.
Since Democrats are giving Biden credit for gas prices declining, when is he going to do something about grocery prices? I’m paying more than $250 per month more for necessities than I did before he took office, with no raise in sight. We are supposed to get a raise in Social Security, but as you know, the government will find a way to take it and more.
Sorry, Ms. Fletcher, no one has ever gotten wealthy counting on support from the people in Albany and southwest Georgia. I wish you luck; I’d like to see more shows come here.
The Democrats have determined that when a criminal shoots someone it’s the cop’s fault, and when a cop shoots someone, it’s the gun’s fault.
I agree that Michael Reagan’s column in the Herald needs to go. He’s too far out there and out of touch.
Squawker its sad but funny that you call spending $3 1/2 trillion this country doesn’t have “leadership.” Professional economists and financial think tanks refer to it as insane and reckless. But Joe is smarter, right? The Patriot
The taxpayer had no idea they had co-signed for those student loans.
Today’s Republican party has devolved into a tribe of circus leaders of spin theater. They have mastered the art of simultaneously being the perpetrator, playing the victim, and wanting to be the judge and jury. Their politicians rely on the ignorance, not intelligence, of their followers. The Equality Man
In between his vacations, Biden came up with a plan to pay off student loan debts for thousands. This is nothing but a vote-buying scheme that is illegal, and he knows it. He figures it will get him through the election before it gets shot down in the courts.
