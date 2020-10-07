squawkbox@albanyherald.com
When was the last time you voted for what was best for the country, and not what was the best for you and yours? Don’t just ask yourself, ask your representatives.
Hey SMRs, if Judge Barrett is put on the Supreme Count she will rule with the majority that will make pre-existing conditions unconstitutional under Obamacare. That will allow all insurance companies to drop everyone that has a pre-existing condition. You can only thank a Trump Republican for that. Stay healthy, my friend.
The daily dose of the Trump haters on this forum would be hilarious if it wasn’t so pathetic. You people have to lead really sad lives to be so consumed with hate. I know a lot of you post over and over the same old tired lines you get from MSM. Get off your behinds and try to get a life, especially the two dufus duo regulars.
Public safety announcement: Please don’t drink, drive, text or vote Democrat.
We seem to have a lot of folks who don’t seem to like the USA, like MM and YT. Why don’t you leave and find a place that will serve you, like Cuba, China, or Venezuela? Everyone leaves a place they don’t like, comes to America and wants to change us to what they left.
Our great leader beat COVID in one day. He is an amazing, superhuman being, worthy to be our leader for the rest of his life.
CSU will not allow public access to the library. Thank you, ASU. I’m a graduate of Darton. It’s been 10 years since I’ve been a student. I was willing to be rejected, but since it is a public institution, I knew I could request permission to use library resources. Thank you for allowing me entrance. Public libraries allow 1-hour on their computer. I appreciate so much your allowing me access to research my education.
The super spreader is back in the White House and says, “Don’t be afraid of COVID.” He received medical care that none of us has access to, and he even didn’t have to pay taxes for it.
Rather than submit a vague complaint to the Squawkbox about your alley, consider this radical idea: You and a group of your neighbors clean up the alley yourselves, document the condition of the alley before and after, and submit your complaint, along with the photos, to the board of commissioners. On second thought, that would involve a little bit more effort. It’s so much easier to just complain.
Trump’s covid-19 illness has, once again, shown his character. He doesn’t think he needs to follow rules; doesn’t care if he endangers others; doesn’t care if what he says is true; bullies others to do what he wants, and doesn’t learn what he should from his experiences.
Hey Carlton, VP Pence’s principals come straight from the Holy Bible. When did the Bible become medieval? You might won’t to rethink that one.
Joe Biden is a nice ole guy. The odds are he would have to be replaced by his vice president before the end of his term. Is she, with all her unrealistic policies, what you would really want? She would do away with the capital system and replace it with one that has never worked. I am not ready for her or Joe. How about you?
