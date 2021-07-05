squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It is sickening to know that Georgia had its former governor and confederate VP Stephens’ statue representing our state in the U.S. Capital when he was known for his Cornerstone Speech arguing the Constitution was wrong saying all men are created equal because “the Negro is not equal to the white man.”
Carlton, you speak your own truth and pander to no one. That’s a good thing.
As usual, the city did a wonderful job with its 4th of July fireworks. It was great to see all those smiling faces and hear the ooohs and aaahs of kids as the display went off. We need that 4th feeling every day.
If you overlay a map showing concentrations of vaccine resisters over another map showing concentrations of Trump believers, you will see confirmation that stupid is as stupid does.
My question is, given his past, how is John Wheaton allowed to serve on any board of government? Only in Lee County.
I went to the Love’s store recently just to check it out. The line of cars for the Bojangles chicken sandwich wrapped around the building twice. I would have loved to have had the money wasted on gas by people just sitting in that line with nothing else to do.
Great! Not only did I not get my Sunday paper delivered, it also contained Monday’s holiday edition. Very efficient screw-up. Thanks. P.S I don’t care about extending my subscription, I just want today’s paper today.
How lazy are these people who sit in line for sometimes more than an hour at fast-food joints, wasting gas? The longer we wait, the less incentive there is to re-open the store. They’re saving on employees while we just sit ... and sit ... and sit. I, for one, will not do it anymore.
To the reckless driver of the white BMW that always runs the stop signs at Ashford and Old Dominion and speeds around like a demon in that neighborhood: There are six children that live on that corner, and if you hurt one with that car we will all be in court against you.
Gov. Kemp better accept the Medicare money from the federal government if he wants to defeat Stacey Abrams in the next election.
True, true, Fletcher. These so-called “patriots” scream and cry about the Constitution and how they have their rights, but they want to deny the young athlete her rights just because it makes them uncomfortable. America was started by people willing to stand up for what they believed.
Teens die each day because of texting while driving. Maybe it’s time to raise the age of smartphone ownership to 21.
I can’t believe using these robotic tag readers to hand out tickets is legal. Computers malfunction on a regular basis; what happens when the machine starts sending out tickets to every car that goes by and there’s no way to prove malfunction? A money-raising scam.
How does this work? Does WALB call Coroner Michael Fowler for health advice, or does he call and request to go on the air? Would someone read the job description of the county coroner and explain it to the TV station and the coroner? Just take your decorated coroner car and do your job and maybe you would not have to ask for more money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.