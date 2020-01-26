I would be worried if the father weren't backing his son, Jim Quinn, not that he is backing him. Squawker, you obviously have a problem with the father and are taking it out on the son. Vote Quinn.
Sorry someone broke into the new mayor’s home; he and his family did not deserve this. Someone making a joke of it was rude, thoughtless and insensitive.
Welcome to The Herald, Tom Seegmueller. I've read your writings for many years and think you will be a welcome asset. Congratulations on bringing one of Albany's solid citizens onto your staff.
I loved the story on the veteran who got his medals after 77 years. We should do everything we can to honor every American who served in that and any other war to preserve our freedom.
Loved T Gamble’s Disney article this week; always enjoy his writing.
Jon Howard has served this community well for a quarter-century. I don't always agree with his reasoning or his votes on the City Commission, but I respect the fact that he cares about this city and his constituents.
In spite of Trump obstructing Congress by refusing to allow anyone in his administration to testify and hiding all documents subpoenaed, the House still proved their case. But they want to present witnesses and more evidence because the Republican Senators have their heads in the sand and will ignore it all unless Bolton, Mulvaney or Pompeo admits it all.
Adam "Bull" Schiff continues to try to manufacture a reason for impeachment, but his track record from the Russian collusion hoax continues to haunt him. He knows he has no case and now wants the Senate to make a case for him. I don't see that happening.
It is nice to hear some good things every now and then, Mr. Fletcher. Enjoy your vacation ... and that sunshine.
We are very sad for you squawker. To believe that any of our current economic success could be attributed to Obama, who couldn't make a good deal in eight years, is very sad. Your words show so clearly how little understanding you have of our economy.
The Virginia Democratic governor's gun confiscation plans, and calling on law enforcement to protect the government, is a disaster waiting to happen. This is an intro to socialistic policies and enslavement tactics.
Schiff and Nadler keep talking about what the American people want. They are a disgrace to every Democrat who would otherwise vote for them. It's a shame.
Why are the Democrats afraid to have the whistleblower, as well as Hunter and Joe Biden, testify at the Senate trial?
Everytime Miss Ocasio-Cortez opens her mouth, she shows just how little truth she actually knows.
The Constitution states a president can be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors. The Democrats want to impeach Trump without a crime accused. It falls on its face.
The managers Pelosi picked looks like rejects from The Peoples Court. Six of the seven wanted Trump impeached the day he was voted president. The Senate should do the right thing and call for a dismissal after the first couple if days.
Our president doesn't have to worry: A lot of us have his back.
