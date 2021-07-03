I see where new nonprofits are popping up in Albany. Nonprofits operate on donations and your tax dollars. Some think "nonprofit" means employees work for nothing. We have nonprofit CEOs living the good life. With all of this COVID money that was once yours coming into the communities of Georgia, these nonprofits have hit a home run.
Hey, Squawkers who didn't want your radio station to go away: Lay off Tripp Morgan for a while. He's got to live with what he's done ... that should be enough.
Gwen Berry needs to be taken off the team and sent home. People who don’t like the American flag should not be allowed to participate in our sports.
When the truth starts coming forward in Lee County, I can't help but wonder who will be left standing. There are skeletons in closets that, when exposed, are going to bring some people down.
If Will Smith is a closer, I'm a butter squash. (Hint, I am in no way vegetative.)
Hey, Lee County Commission, I was planning a baby in the next couple of years, and I want to have it in my hometown hospital. How long am I going to have to wait?
The Chicago mayor needs to be impeached. She allows the crime rate to continue without fighting for reducing crime. She needs to be replaced like many of the other Democrats.
We are seeing crime out of control in this country now. The sad news is that the Democrats don't care. They are only interested in staying in power and lining their pockets and filling their bank accounts.
The northwest Albany crowd is just like the Republicans all across this nation. They never see the crumbling slums or the poverty that is rampant all around them. They look out their doors and assume that's the way the world is. Wake up, people.
Why doesn’t President Biden want to reduce the crime rate in America?
Tom Seegmueller, Lee County has enough issues without you trying to dig up more. Give them a break and let's see what happens.
"Be afraid of no man, no matter what size. When trouble threatens, call on me, For I shall equalize." Preparation beats a beating or more serious injury.
A CNN anchor suggested maybe climate change was the reason for the condo collapse in Miami. And they wonder why their ratings are so low.
Only two Republican congressmen voted to investigate the January 6 insurrection. None from Georgia. Sick! They are afraid of the truth.
We're giving African-Americans another holiday. What about the American Indians? After the way they were treated, they've gotten nothing.
