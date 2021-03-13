squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
Since no Republicans voted for the relief package, I wonder how many Republican constituents will accept the money that their leaders obviously felt that they don’t need. They only vote on things their rich donors want.
Hey Masked Man, don’t compare apples to oranges. Conservatives may boycott, but they don’t cancel like progressives. I don’t want to watch MSNBC, but I feel you should have the freedom to watch it. Progressives want to cancel Fox News and deprive me of the liberty to make that choice. Progressive must cancel because they need to silence political debate.
Last time our gas prices were up to $2.70 a gallon was over four years ago, during the Obama administration.
Wow! President Biden’s arm must be sore tonight from patting himself on the back during the speech he read from the teleprompter. He took credit for so many things, I thought he was going to take credit for sliced bread, too.
They have left a huge bill for our great, great, great grandchildren to pay. That is if they are working taxpayers as we all hope them to be. Now their grandchildren will still be reaping the profits these politicians have generated for their families from the provisions and kickbacks from this COVID Bill.
The Georgia legislature has decided to pass new voting rules. Now some group has decided that it is against our rights, and it makes voting harder. That is so much Democratic bull. I don’t think they have done enough to make the election honest. Our Republicans don’t have much backbone.
Working families would benefit from legislation sponsored by Sens. Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton to raise the minimum wage to $10 per hour. The $15-per-hour amount is too high for most small businesses, but we need to provide greater incentive for work. The Romney-Cotton plan will also crack down on businesses that hire illegal aliens. It is a win-win.
COVID Relief Bill: As a fool left to his folly and a dog left to its vomit, so Biden’s Congress to its stupidity and America’s greed to its destruction. Drunk on the wine of spoils, with joy our enemies will read the novel of this sordid tale of a time when fools became rulers and anarchy prevailed.
Yes, it is just you. Few adults are petty enough to focus on what puppet President Biden looks like. We are more concerned with getting through the pandemic and that economic relief is on its way. No thanks to any member of the GOP. All voted in lockstep against the latter.
I find it comical that the Trump worshipers blame rising gas prices on Biden because he happens to be in office when the oil companies decide it’s time to screw the public again, yet they want to claim Trump is responsible for getting the virus widely distributed. It’s called hypocrisy ... come in out of the meadow and get sheared of your ignorance.
Republicans don’t like the COVID relief bill because there’s not enough for the billionaires. They’re already complaining about the impact on the budget and the debt, but couldn’t have cared less when they passed more tax cuts for the wealthy. Typical. That Masked Man
