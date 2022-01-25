squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Micheal Reagan should not bring up cognitive fitness. His daddy was lacking quite a bite of cognitive fitness most of his two terms, especially after being shot.
Maybe we shouldn’t be so concerned about anti-vaxers and anti-maskers ... history shows us that, at some point, they will succumb to their own hard-headedness. Unfortunately, some of my kin are in that group.
Article in Tuesday paper on Anthem was written by Andy Miller, Georgia Health News, not Carlton Fletcher. (NOTE: Thank you, Squawker. A new system puts editor’s name in “byline” Box With Each Story And Must Be Changed. Sometimes Editor Forgets ... This Is Not The First Time It Happened, Won’t Be The Last. Cf){/Em}{/P}
We found out yesterday that if you ask Biden a question that he doesn’t like, he will call you a dumb SOB. I suggest that he look in a mirror sometime.
The people who own what was once a great brewery downtown have allowed it to go downhill. It’s no fun anymore.
Congratulations Ms. Sawyer on all your achievements and scholarships. Thanks for being such a positive influence for others. We hope you will return to Albany one day as a lawyer/judge.
Here is an idea: If all of the suing lawyers that advertise on local TV would move to downtown and open an office in some of the empty buildings, our downtown would develop into a no vacancy zone in short order.
Taking on two SMRs: One complaining about schools. I wonder if they even graduated from school. Just because schools don’t teach your racists propaganda doesn’t make them disappointing. The second SMR is repeating the same lies about law enforcement in Democrat cities. Cities do not set bail and release policies, the state does. Signed, Yours Truly
What exactly are you clarifying, Squawker? You’re play on words rings hollow and is boring. Don’t try so hard.
Trump had an executive order prepared that would have ordered the National Guard to confiscate voting machine in states he lost. Trumpsters, what would you say if Obama or any Democrat did the same thing. Your cult leader is a criminal.
When I visited Albany before, I discovered the Q-102 radio station. I loved it. I came back to town and found out the on-air station had been sold but Q-102 was on the Internet. I gave a listen. What I heard was atrocious. I don’t know what Tripp Morgan thinks, but those people have ruined a once-great station. I’ll never listen again.
Biden has turned world power over to Putin and China as he does not know what to do with it. Kamala’s intelligence is such that she doesn’t know what world power is.
Question: When was the city of Albany great? I can see fair, but great is a stretch. Question 2: If 15% of the population controls 80% of the media and 15% of the population commits 70% of the crimes, is it the 15% that control the media committing 70% of the crimes? Who is committing the other 10% of the crimes? Could it be the top 1%?
It looks like the Douglas County leadership is a lot brighter than the Dougherty leadership. They figured out in eight months what the Albany leadership never figured out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.