I don’t know about a leadership void with our state government due to the losses of Jay Powell and Greg Kirk, but I know there will be a void in those fine men’s families.
We need Bodine Sinyard again. You deserved time off, Bodine, God knows you earned it. But with people like Sanford Bishop and David Perdue representing us in Congress, we obviously need help. Please consider one of those positions. I promise my support, and I know a lot of others who will be right beside me.
C. Fletcher, in your editorial about cutting expenses, you left out eliminating the duplication in services between the city and county, and eliminating the legal expenses for negotiating service-level agreements.
I agree with Ken Dyer. There are some pockets of excellence in the Dougherty County School System. We just need more of them ... a whole lot more. But congratulations to Robert Cross administration and staff.
I think anyone who’s awake and has about half a brain could come up with a list like the one Mr. Fletcher gave us in his Sunday column off the tops of their heads. Why, then, can’t our so-called leaders do the same?
I wish all my fellow Squawkbox contributors and all the people in southwest Georgia a great and happy Christmas and the best new year.
There are some very wonderful people in Albany and southwest Georgia, and there are some very good things happening in our neck of the woods. It’s difficult sometimes, but we should all focus on those good people and those good things and start making good things happen.
This Solid Ground rocked so hard Saturday! I’m so glad Albany has another outstanding band to get behind.
ABC’s “This Week” said 71% of polees said the Senate impeachment trial should include witnesses. That we-the-real-voters depend upon only election-day poles trumps those polls. Otherwise, Hilliary would be POTUS.
I’m so happy Congressmen and women went home for Christmas. Maybe they’ll shut up for a while and we can enjoy our holidays without listening to the constant partisan bickering among people who were elected to look after our good but are more concerned with themselves.
I, too, am amazed that people who draw fat government checks, making money off us taxpayers, are given a vehicle — and gas! — to drive around in. It doesn’t make you feel too good when you see those cars at the mall, at grocery stores and at other shopping establishments, especially when some of those establishments are in other counties.
Right on, Fletcher. There are wayyyyyyy too many chiefs in the Albany and Dougherty County governments. When you’ve got assistant assistant city and county managers, that’s just going too far.
I respect Congressman Bishop for standing up for justice and the proposition that no person is above the law in voting for impeachment.
Take away all the city vehicles, and cut out all city trips. Nobody pays me to drive to and from work everyday, and nobody gives me a new vehicle to drive. We keep saying we voted for change, so let’s see a little of it. Take away the keys, sell the cars, find out who really wants to work.