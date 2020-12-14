squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker talking about B.J. Fletcher going to the Trump rally: I sure did. Anytime a president, senator or administrator comes within a 100-mile radius of the community, I would suggest all go. I have been to Sanford Bishop’s events. I went to Bill Clinton’s ceremony in Atlanta. And I will go again, regardless of who is president, out of love and respect for this country. So if you judge me by what you think my politics are, then you, sir or ma’am, are a shallow-minded person. Signed B.J. Fletcher
It used to be that the U.S. Postal Service was one thing you could count on. Now when you send something through the USPS, you have to hold your nose and hope it gets where it needs to eventually.
I hope the Biden administration chooses a flavorful soup for our soup lines that are destined to happen. It will most likely be wonton soup ,as China will be helping serve.
After watching Trump’s staff at his superspreader parties in the last two months, would somebody please tell me why they get to go to the head of the line for vaccination? They stayed with him before and rejected masks. They need to be at the other end of the line.
Most conservative squawks never get posted so how would you know the majority of squawks are conservative?
Fletcher, if you don’t get it through your head that we are never going to give up on getting the real president back in office, you’re dumber than I thought. Trump is now and will always be America’s true president.
All I want for Christmas is fair and equal political commentary from this newspaper. The venom you spew towards the right while ignoring the fraud, hate, lies, and deceit coming from the left is positively nauseating. You are doing a big disservice to many of your loyal readers.
Dual presidency: Using Carter’s delegation of authority to VP Mondale, Biden established the precedent,, foundation, justification for his stated intent to delegate broad and significant “reflective” presidential authority to VP Harris, as her voice will be that of the president’s. Mr. and Madam President?
Talk about a losing president. Mr. Joe Biden and his not-so-honest son are disgraces to this country. I believe the Democrats cheated and President Trump is the legal and correct winner of the 2020 election. The Supreme Court knows this but is too weak to do the right thing. I am ashamed of the Supreme Court.
Trump supporters don’t like facts. Then they decided they don’t like science. Now it appears they don’t like math either. No wonder he likes the poorly educated. That Masked Man
Kids haven’t changed. What has changed is the quality of the parents and teachers that share the upbringing of these kids.
President-elect Biden won the Presidential election by more than 7 million votes. No fraud has been documented with facts by anybody. Trump wants to become a dictator, and the spineless Republicans who are trying to overthrow the election — including Georgia Senators Loeffler and Perdue, both of whom have been accused of securities fraud — are Russia’s biggest assets in trying to bring down our democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.