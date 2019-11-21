squawkbox @albanyherald.com
There is nothing wrong with Trump’s behavior if you are Tony Soprano, Adolph Hitler, Vladimir Putin or any other dictator. But Trump is supposed to be the POTUS. And as expected, members of the GOP are goose-stepping behind his deny/deflect/defame game plan. The fact is aid to Ukraine was only released after the whistleblower’s complaint was made.
To the Squawker who said I couldn’t name my state representatives without Google: Larry, Curly, Moe and Bullwinkle.
MCLB Employees: What you do is important — some day a Marine may bet his life on it.
President Trump’s endorsement of Bible literacy courses are nothing more than a self-serving and self-centered political ploy, engineered to maintain the support of evangelicals and other Christian groups. This endorsement includes the following caveat: The courses must be secular, objective and not promote any specific religious view. That’s not a rational expectation.
Mr. 100 Squawker, Sanford Bishop has unfortunately been our representative for the past umpteen years, and I didn’t even have to Google it. However, I bet you can’t even name the POTUS without Googling it.
Does Albany really need all of these food drives? Kids already get three free meals a day, their parents get food stamps, welfare and free or low-cost housing. The only ones who should be getting anything free are the elderly and the truly disabled.
A historical marker should be erected at the Dray Line site to honor all the ones seeking work from the 1940s and before. It lost its use in the Albany “flight from work” and was cleared recently, but several ministries aided there for years including Bible studies, breakfast on Sundays and tables from Carter’s Ministry, which were disposed of as well.
You say you don’t like others telling you what to do. Yet by not casting a ballot in an election, you are allowing others who do vote tell you who will govern you. Take back your rights, VOTE!
Why is wind a factor in the winter “feels like” temperature but not in summer? A nice breeze sure feels good on a hot day.
With the lowest unemployment rate in decades, maybe even Kaepernick can find a job now.
I’m not sure Albany’s mayor understands the problem with blighted property and hence has no clue how to deal with it.
From watching impeachment hearings on TV, two things are clear. 1. President Trump wanted the Bidens investigated. 2. The Bidens should be investigated.
Fox News, Laura “Anger” Ingraham, and John Yoo are despicable and deplorable. They insinuated Lt. Col. Vindman was advising the Ukraine against Trump’s interest and that he could be involved in espionage. Sadly, Trump selling us out to promote Russian interests is definitely espionage.
I read the Squawkbox pretty much daily, and I often read ideas of why the Democrats are wrong for withholding information about Joe and Hunter Biden. Could it be because the Republicans controlled both Houses until the 2018 elections and all the time they had both houses they never investigated the Bidens? If it was such a hot subject, why didn’t they investigate it then?