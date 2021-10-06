squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Hey, Phoebe, another good job with the COVID booster opportunity. All the staff and volunteer folks did an excellent job. Except for that “Bump, bump, bump” background music ... but maybe I’m just the “Get off my lawn” guy.
The city of Albany vision is a collaborative regional leader delivering exceptional services and enhancing quality of life, while fostering an atmosphere where citizens and businesses can thrive.
In a rare moment of solidarity between two sports, NASCAR fans at Talladega pick up NCAA football fans’ “Let’s go, Brandon!” chant.
So, the truth on YT and VM comes out ... they’re related to someone who works there. Not surprising. Media organizations are infested with liberal loonies.
Once again proving that I live rent-free in the heads of SMRs: What do I have to do with the dance routine of Dougherty High School? How is a dance routine political? No SMR should ever mention lying when they backed Trump, the biggest liar in history. Why don’t you try telling the truth and stop trying to misdirect the conversation from Republican failure. Signed, Yours Truly
Regarding the unvaccinated, a large portion are people with a PhD, not the uneducated. Regarding the mask, unless you’re wearing a N-95, you have no protection.
The U.S. postal system is now going to be even slower and charge more for its services. That should make it more profitable. And the genius behind this? Trump-appointed Postmaster General Dejoy. If you think it’s losing customers now, just wait until consumers start using FedEx or UPS.
Demetrius Young keeps saying he’s not concerned about the infrastructure. Of course, he’s not concerned about the $50,000-a-day fine the city would pay either. He has no concept of budget because he’s never had to pay for anything himself. He’s part of the handout crowd.
Mr. Langstaff: People in Ward V do not hear from you, never see you; when we reach out to you, no response. Yet now you are being challenged and you send us a letter wanting a donation for your re-election. Does that seem reasonable?
Carlton could have been a brain surgeon, but lucky for us he chose to be a writer-editor.
I called on Bob Langstaff several years ago to help with a problem and he got right on it. Recently, I told some neighbors to reach out to him for a problem and again he got right on it. At least he’s there when needed, not sure about some of the other commissioners who talk big at meetings but do nothing.
Yours Truly and Masked Man: Who is your favorite member of the squad? AOC? Cory Bush? Or the other America haters?
Absolutely loved Ralph Nader’s editorial in Sunday’s paper! Finally someone who knows what they are talking about. I’m going to read again so I can make sure I didn’t miss anything. Great material.
To the city of Albany: Recreation and Parks used to be one of the the best parts of the city. Whoever you have directing the place now is a disgrace. The office staff is not friendly. It’s gotten to the point I’d rather not send my grandchildren to anything they have. If it wasn’t for Ms. Tee’s Bingo, I wouldn’t attend anything myself.
