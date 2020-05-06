After this last week of hysterical left wing squawks it's very apparent these jokers need to get back to work ASAP. I'm not paying for "couch therapy" when they lose their minds.
Congratulations to Tom Connelly for his fine article on the Marine Base's "Top Gun." I always enjoy reading Tom's articles.
You people need to get off the president's back. He doesn't have time to fool around with this coronavirus mess. He's got to work on getting re-elected so he can make America great again.
Sorry, Ms. Fletcher, but all your attempts to get people to eat healthier is a waste of time and your money. These hogs in Albany just want to be led to a trough where they can pig out. I can't believe you're able to stay in business the way some of these people waste food. But good luck.
So we're getting May snowstorms up north, weekly tornadoes down south and temperatures yo-yoing from the 30s to the 90s in south Georgia? No, there's no climate change going on. It's just a part of the hoax that Democrats are trying to foist on America.
Repetitive squawker “Yours Truly" thinks he is so clever, saying that if we accept the $1,200 stimulus money we are engaging in socialism. I guess he forgot about social security. That is socialism, my friend. But either way, we pay taxes so, no, we don’t feel guilty taking this small pittance of our own tax money.
I'll agree that our president has been hidden away during this virus -- except to pop up and make asinine statements about drinking cleaning products -- but I think it's wrong these people who say he's not been seen because he's busy personally building a wall at the Mexican border.
Don't let Trump's lies prevail. Obama left a robust plan to deal with a pandemic. Trump dismantled it, then blamed Obama. Lies. Lies. Lies.
From 1954 to 1967 the biggest critic of the product the American educational system produced was none other than Admiral Hyman Rickover, the father of the nuclear Navy. He called educators to task for their sorry work. It would be real interesting to know what he would say about current education in America. I am sure it would be nothing good.
The government aren't your parents. How moronic and non-self-sufficient can you commies get?
If Sowega Council on Aging is going to close all the senior centers, at least have the decency to notify the clients at each center. Many of those seniors don't have Facebook or technology skills to be informed. Geez.
Many countries have frequent rapid testing and masks for all their citizens moving about daily. Only Pres. Trump and the White House has it in America! It's fascinating China has so many new devices to combat covid-19 like a full-body 40 second disinfecting chamber, a virus sterilizing vapor that adheres to all room surfaces, and a UV-light sterilizing robot! What is America, the Greatest country in the world, doing? It's rag wiping down shops so everyone can go in to spend money!
Some folks in our community think that just because the government does not have a program to give away the coronavirus, they can not get it.
