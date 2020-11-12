squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Biden’s COVID task force leader says the vaccine will be distributed all over the world even before all Americans have received it. Now we see the difference: Trump’s America-first policy vs. Biden’s policy of America last.
The Secretary of Labor must have a high potential for family profit and low workload if Bernie Sanders is willing to give up his Senate seat for it.
ASU added another chapter to its rich athletic history with the opening of the Albany Municipal Coliseum in 2004. If I remember correctly, that would not have been built without considerable tax dollars from the city of Albany. A joint effort to be used by ASU and Albany, it is now the ASU Coliseum and I cannot recall anyone else using it. Thank you for turning down the $1.7 million for tennis facilities. I hate for us to continue to throw good money after bad trying to please ASU.
Kamala Harris would not be the first person of color as VP of the U.S. Native American of the Kaw Indian tribe Charles Curtis, a Republican, served under former President Herbert Hoover as the 31st vice president from 1929 to 1933. Sorry, Democrats, Republicans beat you to it years ago.
I’m wondering when those geniuses, Masked Man and Yours Truly, believe President Harris will wipe the virus away from America, and when the looting and criminal mobs will make happy with the new administration.
Most Republicans question the integrity of the general election in Georgia. They must make certain the Senate runoff is fair and honest.
Beware of a white Nissan car with a license plate from Maryland driven by a student who lives at ASU East campus (new dorms). She is a very careless driver who almost caused three accidents today on Oglethorpe. Police need to keep an eye out for this one. I did call to report.
As I was walking into a hair salon to get my hair cut, I realized I had left my face mask in my car. I opened the door and told the girls I would be right back I had forgotten my mask. the manager at the front chair, who was cutting someone’s hair, said no, don’t worry about it, nobody in here is wearing one. And they were not. Won’t be going back there.
An average of 1,000 Americans daily are dying from COVID. Imagine if the con man in the White House had taken this pandemic seriously last January.
It seems like I’m seeing police cruisers out patrolling the neighborhoods more these days. That’s great. If you’re involved in any type of crime, I don’t want you in my neighborhood (and, that includes ignoring traffic laws as well). Thank you, APD, for all you do and for all you have to put up with.
Remember to vote early on Dec. 14 for the Senatorial race. Every vote counts. Bring a folding chair; you might have to wait in line again.
Warnock doesn’t know the difference in puppies and old dogs.
It’s too bad “Reverend” Warnock doesn’t love innocent human life as much as he loves puppies. Signed, Traditional Catholic.
Seven-in-10 Americans think marijuana should be legal for adults.
I think Mike’s Country Store could stop the meat robberies, if they would just quit selling oxtails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.