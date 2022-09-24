squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Here’s what I find amazing about the big lie believers: The only people who’ve been found who actually tried to meddle in Georgia’s election were Trump supporters in Coffee County and Trump himself. And that’s not based on a lie, but rather on cold, hard facts.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.