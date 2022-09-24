Here’s what I find amazing about the big lie believers: The only people who’ve been found who actually tried to meddle in Georgia’s election were Trump supporters in Coffee County and Trump himself. And that’s not based on a lie, but rather on cold, hard facts.
Get out your muck boots people. It’s about time for the election “October Surprises” when mud is slung by the bucket. It’s going to get messy real quick.
Carlton, where was your and all the other Democrats’ outrage when the White House was sending illegal immigrants from the border to Republican states in the dead of night? You all are hypocrites of the highest order.
Mr. Truly, your reputation and name itself make you the perfect lying fool to defend Hillary and Bill Clinton’s four decades of lies and dishonesty to America and all those they bamboozled. Sure, Bill was just catching a ride with Epstein on the Lolita Jet. The Patriot
Squawker, I know this is hard for you to understand. I’ll talk slowly: You ... compared ... people ... calling ... you ... names ... in ... this ... forum ... to ... Jesus ... suffering ... on ... the ... cross. You’re either very special in the eyes of God or very dumb. (Hint: I think I know which.)
VP Harris told NBC’s Chuck Todd the border is secure. I missed her report on the root causes for 2 million illegal immigrants crossing the border this fiscal year. What did she determine the root causes are?
Wednesday’s editorial was one of your worst ever Fletcher, and that’s saying something. Why are you only now so concerned? Why should Republican states be the only ones to have to deal with Biden’s insane policies?
I heard somewhere that Trump is now invoking the Secret Telepathic Unilateral Preemptive Irreversible Declassification (S.T.U.P.I.D.) defense since the Intelligence Document Is Owned (by) Trump (I.D.I.O.T.) defense didn’t work. People are saying it’s something that has “never been seen before” in this country. The Equality Man
God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah for the very things we are now teaching in our schools.
In light of current charges against him, it looks like Donnie T has two choices: either spend the rest of him life in federal prison while his children and ex-wife burn through his money, or ... escape the country and live in exile while his children and ex-wife burn through his money.
Well said, Carlton. People who risk their lives to come here want to work. They haven’t lived their lives on welfare.
Riding around northwest Albany I saw I lot of Raphael Warnock political signs along the road. It was inspirational. In fact, it inspired me to make a $1,000 donation. No, not to Warnock, but to Herschel Walker.
I pay over $700 a year for a drug program for two dependents. We never fulfill the deductible. Others pay little or nothing in premiums and get their meds for pennies on the dollar. The notion that medical insurance is a free market is a total farce.
Hey, Democrats, you reversed every single Trump policy when you took office. No one is to blame but you. Own it, and quit trying to shift blame.
