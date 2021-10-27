squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yours Truly, I have to say that you are the most hateful, mean-spirited, malicious and derogatory person known in our neck of the woods. Your writings prove that you have malevolence in your heart. Sad. Maybe one day you will find some happiness, a meaningful life and quit being so spiteful.
Quote from Leonard Cohen: “I forgot to pray for the Angels and then they forgot to pray for us.”
Yours Truly, Joe Biden did not lie? He said he would raise taxes, end oil and open the border. He completed his mission. Are you happy now that food and gas are sky high? You must be kin to Biden to keep defending the the old communist leader. I would vote for a rock over Biden.
I wonder if the Major League Baseball Commissioner will attend a World Series game in Atlanta.
Sweet story on the five sisters who all have experience with cancer. Bless you ladies and thank you for sharing your story. My best to you all.
You may not like guns. That is your right. You may not believe in God. That is also your right. But when someone is breaking into your house, don’t call the police and don’t pray for the criminal to be nice to you.
Casting Crowns are an amazing group. Their music is appealing, but most of all it tells wonderful stories. I will be there Friday ... I really enjoyed reading the interview with Mark Hall. This is the kind of entertainment our community needs.
The exact page (B4) with ads, Celebrity Cipher, 7 Little Words and Crossword puzzle in Sunday’s and Monday’s Heralds? Come on. I promote recycling, but at least spread it out so that it’s not blatantly obvious.
Stand up for your freedoms.
Despite efforts by others to try and turn this election cycle into a smear campaign, I appreciate the fact that candidates like Jalen Johnson and Daa’iyah Salaam have remained above all that. I wish them the best on Tuesday.
It was bound to happen. An SMR made a true statement, and therefore it is one with which I can agree. The SMR said, “We who love our true president are not a cult; we’re true Americans.” Since our “true” president is Joe Biden, I couldn’t agree more. You morons who still worship Trump, you’re a cult. Signed, Yours Truly
Trumps’ fake Christians say they back the blue. On January 6, they attacked the blue.
Drove past a herd of beef cattle today who were content eating grass while trusting that their owner/government will take care of them throughout their life. But ultimately they will be used for the gain of the owner/government. Sadly, we have citizens who believe like the cattle.
I know there are those of you who like to complain when your sports team doesn’t win every game, but these bandwagon jumpers who have griped about the Braves this year are way off base (pun intended). For this team — with its injury losses — to get where it is is simply amazing. True fans love this team; they deserve our support in the Series.
In a presidential poll in New Hampshire, 51% said they were undecided on whether they would vote for Joe Biden in 2024. If they haven’t figured anything out by now, they should not be allowed to vote.
