Thank you, SOWEGA Rising, for the exceptional Juneteenth events over the weekend. I was moved to tears by the unity that I saw at the events. You made Albany proud.
Feds busted an international drug ring operating out of a Michigan prison. When will the FCC relent and allow cellphone blockers at all prisons? Too many illegal scams and direct gang communications are going on. The prisons can’t seem to stop the flow of cellphones, so make them useless.
It’s humorous how Republicans lauded John Bolton as a “true patriot” when he was advocating for military action as part of the White House inner circle. Now that he’s exposing your god, you call him a “warmonger” and say his book is nothing but lies. As Trump worshipers, you should be familiar with the term hypocrite.
When you put a squawk in the Squawkbox, do it with confidence, because it doesn’t matter what other people think about it. What really matters is what you think about it. Hail to the Patriots.
It doesn’t matter if 6,000 or 6 million people came to our president’s rally, we should be on our knees thanking God for this righteous man who is trying to make our country great again.
As a third-generation white Albanian, I say in response to Kenneth Dyer’s guest column: awesome, inspiring, and very well-stated. Let’s all do our part to commit to impact our beloved country in the areas of justice and equality.
I know a lot of small-minded people will be all in an uproar that our city manager — a black woman, of all things! — is being paid a salary worthy of the work she does. Ms. Subadan, ignore them. You’ve earned every penny!
The voting process in Georgia is all messed up thanks to the Republicans. And now Stacey is rubbing it in their faces. The national news is making our state look bad.
So having a criminal record — extensive or not — is a reason to kill me? Unarmed, handcuffed, three backup cops, no attack on you and your knee on my neck for 2.53 seconds after I am dead? Really? Now you are showing your true colors.
Thank you, as always, Phoebe, for the men’s health fair. I’ve talked to a lot of people who agree: We definitely got the right guy running the show at the hospital.
Politicians should wear sponsor jackets like NASCAR drivers so we know who owns them.
The little boy painting the pink ceramic shark at the RiverQuarium was adorable. It’s good to be reminded what’s important in our world.
Nineteen murdered in Albany in 2019 ... community leaders called for greater police presence. Where was the protest outcry then? Yes, wrong must be changed and punished: racism, brutality, the killing of Floyd. Floyd himself was a valued person, no hero, and all police are not villains. The world is on edge. Fear is the consequence when politicizing and patronizing mixed-agenda protest becomes irrational civil unrest with a lynch-mob mentality.
As a man, I used to think I was pretty much just a regular person. But I was born white, into a two-parent household which now, whether I like it or not, makes me privileged, a racist and responsible for slavery.
