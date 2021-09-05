squawkbox@albanyherald.com
B.J. Fletcher, thank you for speaking to the congregation and not the choir.
I wonder if the powers that be at Deerfield are still happy with their ill-advised move to the GHSA. They can’t even beat GISA teams, and transfers have to sit out a year. Plain dumb.
You people who spout the same nonsense over and over, repeating the same tired cliches of your so-called political pundits, need to unplug from the internet and try to find some kind of life.
How does it feel to know that you are responsible for the mess we now have by your vote or lack of voting last November?
I have a high school diploma plus some college, but I can’t for the life of me figure the logic in the WG&L monthly usage bar graphs. Seems they’ve got the year calendar flow all mixed up. I guess that’s about normal.
“Yours Truly” has called someone else a “fool.” What’s his problem? Does he hate everyone who doesn’t agree with him or is his head so swelled that he thinks he is a god? He is just another egotistical idiot that is no smarter than those he loves to criticize.
Squawker, I don’t how you know who the majority of paying subscribers are. I’ve been subscribing over 30 years as have most of my friends, and I love music and reading about it from someone who knows what they’re talking about. If you don’t, then don’t read it. You seem to be the one with the superior attitude.
Listening to Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, answering questions from the press corps sounds like the entertainment director on the Titanic.
I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that so many Americans don’t believe in climate change. After all, many of them are taking horse medicine. That Vaccinated Man
If one is paid to write clergy articles for the AH, it is an excellent opportunity to lead, guide, and encourage people to perhaps first believe and/or to keep the faith. It might take time to develop a good message for print, but it would be well worth it.
I find it hilarious and sad that people in this community think “pastors” like Daniel Simmons and Lorenzo Heard are “leaders.” Their only concern is for themselves. There are plenty more like them.
SMRs, August has come and gone and Trump still hasn’t been “re-appointed” to the presidency. What will it take for you to realize that Trump will never again be president. You have wasted your lives and money in support of him. Sadly, most of you still think there is some way for the Orange Con Artist to reclaim the presidency. Sad. Signed, Yours Truly
To the squawker who thinks President Biden is creating jobs: People going back to the same jobs that they had before all the stimulus checks went out does not constitute job creation.
COVID is like rock and roll music from the ’50s. You cannot stop it, so just learn to live with it. Do not worry because fearless Joe Biden will save us all because he is the greatest leader anywhere in the world since the beginning of time.
Demetrius Young and Amna Farooqi need to take their racist, divisive and ignorant drivel elsewhere. They — and people like them — are what’s holding this community back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.